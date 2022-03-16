“I just didn’t want to play at home!”: When Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant explained why he never considered joining the Washington Wizards

When Nets’ star Kevin Durant explained why he never considered joining the Wizards and playing for Washington

When LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014, the idea kindled in the Washington Wizards fans and officials that Durant might make a similar move.

Kevin Durant was born in Washington D.C, but grew up with his siblings in Prince George’s County, on the eastern outskirts of D.C.

He would travel by train with his godfather to Virginia, to practice basketball on Crystal City courts. The conflict-free, pleasant and quiet environment appealed to Durant.

On a small scale, the trips instilled in him a directive: in order to lift his family and honor his home, he would have to leave.

Kevin Durant rejects the Wizards early in his career: Brooklyn Nets star talks about not wanting to play in Washington

During the 2014 and 2016 free agency periods, the Washington Wizards’ fans and organization hoped that Kevin Durant would consider playing with his hometown club.

Durant’s youth was shaped by the Washington area. He learned to play with his godfather, Taras Brown, at the Seat Pleasant Rec Center.

During the summer of 2014, LeBron James returned home to Cleveland from Miami. After the same, people in the Washington Area started expecting KD to do the same.

“I don’t want to bring up the past, but I just didn’t want to play at home,” Durant explained. “It had nothing to do with the fans.” I was so happy to be at home — playing at home, being in front of friends, hanging out with friends and family every day. That was a period in my life that came and went.”

Kevin Durant to the Washington Wizards rumors are getting out of hand: http://t.co/nTz4dWAdzV — Complex (@Complex) July 30, 2014

He has an enormous tattoo across his shoulder that spells out “Maryland”, resonating with two aspects of his character: his abiding love and appreciation for where he grew up, as well as his desire to expand himself.

Well, to each their own. Some athletes love to play at home, in front of their own crowd. KD, on the other hand, thrives in places where others are rooting against him.