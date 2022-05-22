“Stephen Curry isn’t clutch?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors’ superstar has been shooting on a 50-40-90 split in the 4th quarter in 2022 Playoffs

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is showing us his brilliance yet again, as he leads the NBA in 4th quarter points in the 2022 Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are getting to the best state. With the Conference Finals going on in full swing, we’re just weeks away from having a new Champion. So far, these playoffs have given us everything we c0uld’ve asked for. There has been drama, camaraderie, rivalry, and most of all, excellent basketball all around.

The Heat are up 2-1 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are up 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks in the West. Stephen Curry has been leading the Warriors from the front. The Chef has been cooking his opponents, averaging 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

With Game 3 tonight, Steph’s 4th Quarter stats are being brought up, and they sure make you think about things you thought you knew.

Stephen Curry owns the 4th Quarters in these playoffs

In these playoffs, we have heard analysts all around fight to decide who is the best player in the playoffs this year. So far, they have crowned the same to Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler. However, everyone keeps forgetting about a 6’2 assassin on the most successful basketball organization of the past decade.

Stephen Curry has been brilliant so far these playoffs. He has led the Dubs to a 10-3 record in the postseason so far. Steph, who people often call ‘not a clutch player’ or more, has been shutting critics up with his actions on the court. He’s leading the league in 4th quarter points this postseason, and has been doing it in style.

Stephen Curry in the 4th quarter of this postseason: • 7.2 MINS

• 9.5 PPG (leads the league)

• 57.1/43.8/89.7 splits

• 75.6 TS%

• 69.6 eFG%

• +43 +/- He also leads the league in total 4th quarter points (104), total clutch points (41), and clutch points per game (6.8). pic.twitter.com/VQFT4MTPkh — StephMuse (@stephmuse30) May 21, 2022

Steph is doing the same on 50-40-90 shooting splits in the 4th.

NBA Twitter reacts

NBA Twitter, especially Warriors and Steph stans are here for their star. After having been called ‘not clutch’ and whatnot for so long, Steph is showing the world who he truly is.

But Steph isnt clutch, lol! — Dr. Funkinstein‍☠️ (@ValerianRootS) May 21, 2022

This just shows how why he is one of the greatest shooters of all time. https://t.co/Ywgv5a1ExT — GSW Fan (@GSWFanPerson) May 21, 2022

That’s a 75.6 ts% but I was told he wasn’t clutch — we gone be a championship (@YashDoshi123) May 21, 2022

You know them boys been talking reckless to Steph. Look at the eye contact ! — Zachariah (@taleofriah) May 21, 2022

With the series shifting to Dallas for the next 2 games, the Dubs hope they can continue their form, and wrap things up quickly.