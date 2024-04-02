Hailey Van Lith’s Reaction to Caitlin Clark’s Shot Draws Parallels to 2012 Painting

Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) controls the ball against LSU Lady Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith (11) in the third quarter in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark seemed unguardable during Iowa’s recent match-up against rivals LSU in this year’s Elite Eight round of the March Madness Tournament. Furthermore, Hailey Van Lith had a hard time guarding Clark, as the sharpshooter always found herself open, courtesy of her Iowa teammates who set timely screens for their departing captain.

Advertisement

With five minutes left on the clock, Clark drained a three which would extend the Hawkeye’s lead to almost a dozen, taking the score to 80-69. The shot elicited a reaction out of Van Lith, as the Washington native seemed to have accepted her fate. After the game, images of Van Lith’s reaction would make rounds on NBA X, as fans started trolling the LSU senior for her reaction.

Advertisement

An X account added an interesting angle to the moment, doing so by comparing an image of Van Lith’s reaction to a painting, titled “What are we“. The painting in question was made by an Indian artist, Sosa Joseph, residing in India’s southernmost state, Kerala.

The painting is set in Joseph’s hometown of Mattancherry, known for its multicultural heritage. The painting acts as a commentary on women’s lives in India, as the artist points to the lack of purpose and identity that women face in the modern day and age.

Caitlin Clark gets another artistic reference

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Final Four round of this year’s March Madness Tournament. After giving LSU a thrashing, Caitlin and her teammates took center stage, to celebrate their back-to-back appearance in the Final Four. After the festivities, images of Iowa’s celebration hit NBA X, as fans poured in to congratulate the team.

Advertisement

The X page @ArtbutSports once again posted an interesting comparison, but this time it involved the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, Caitlin Clark. Clark’s celebration with the Final Four trophy was compared to a painting from 1986, titled ‘Fire (Suttee)’, by Howardena Pindell, (1986–87).

Art aside, the upcoming matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies will in all likelihood be the deciding game in this year’s March Madness. From recent performances, it looks like Iowa will be the side to beat, as no team has been able to contain Clark just yet.

The two teams also share a bit of history, as UConn eliminated the Hawkeyes during the round of 16 back in 2021. This time, Clark will look to return the favor, as the Hawkeyes try to make a push into this year’s championship game.