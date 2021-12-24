“Nobody really respected me when I was a kid, so I always had to talk trash”: Trae Young reveals how he thrives on hate enjoying trash talking on the basketball court

Trae Young talks about his love with trash-talking on the court, and how chirping with guys was a part of his game ever since he was a kid.

Trae Young has been one of the most promising young talents in the league. At only 23-years of age, Young has not only established himself as one of the top-most guards in the league, but also among the best players. There is no doubt that this Atlanta Hawks superstar is going to be one of the capable future faces of the league.

Early on in his career, Ice Trae established himself as a rather animated character. The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter doesn’t shy away from competition, and for sure doesn’t let anyone or anything stop him from talking trash.

After his performance against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs last year, Young took on, and even thrived, on the villain role in the league. Playing his 4th season now, Trae is one of the fiercest competitors in the league, who sees success when he gets into verbal altercations with his opponents.

“I enjoy talking trash. It’s fun. It’s basketball”: Trae Young

Over the years, we have witnessed Trae talking trash with the entire league, including some of the biggest names in the sport like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and literally with the entire city of New York.

Recently, Young was asked about his love for talking his talk in the midst of the game, to which he answered:

“I enjoy it. If somebody wants to talk and turn me up, that’s on them,” Young said. “It’s fun. It’s basketball. I grew up playing up and playing against older guys. Nobody really respected me when I was a kid, so I always had to talk trash and let them know I was in the gym. I don’t always start it. I’m for sure OK not talking trash and letting the game do the talking, but if somebody wants to play a certain way and talk trash and get into that game, we can do it, too.”

There are definitely not many who are mentally tough like Trae. While some athletes flourish on love, he is one of the very few who prospers in adversity too. Truly, he is a once-in-a-generation type of talent.