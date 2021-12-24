Basketball

“Nobody really respected me when I was a kid, so I always had to talk trash”: Trae Young reveals how he thrives on hate enjoying trash talking on the basketball court

“Nobody really respected me when I was a kid, so I always had to talk trash”: Trae Young reveals how he thrives on hate enjoying trash talking on the basketball court
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"If I had been in his car, the season would have been decided long ago"– Max Verstappen claims he needed a Mercedes W12 to wrap up the season much earlier
Next Article
"The car feels very, very good"– Aston Martin test driver gives initial feedback on 2022 F1 car
NBA Latest Post
Milwaukee Bucks TSR Roundup
“No Giannis, no problem; Jrue Holiday for All-Star; Boogie Nights are back, and more!”: Milwaukee Bucks TSR Roundup

How long can Jrue Holiday hold down the fort in the absence of the starters?…