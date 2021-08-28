“Hakeem Olajuwon is 10 times better than Tim Duncan”: How Robert Horry invited death threats from San Antonio fans for controversial take on Spurs and Rockets legends

Robert Horry defended his extremely polarizing take on Spurs legend Tim Duncan’s career on his podcast recently. He also revealed how San Antonio fans did not take it so well.

Robert Horry is regarded as one of the greatest ever role players, and that distinction does not come easy. The 7-time NBA champion is rightfully named Big Shot Bob due to his incredible ability in the clutch. His heroic performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2005 ranks amongst the greatest outings in the history of the league.

Well, the perks of being an all-time role player include getting to play alongside certified legends of the game. And that Horry did. Being an integral part of arguably three of the greatest rosters in NBA history is no mean feat.

A little recap for the uninitiated. Horry started out on the 1994-1996 Rockets led by legend Hakeem Olajuwon, and went on to shine again for the 3-peat Kobe-Shaq Lakers. His later years would prove influential too with the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs.

Robert Horry had previously remarked on ESPN how he believed Hakeem Olajuwon was 10 times the player Tim Duncan ever was

After having continued success over such a long period, Horry definitely has his opinions on legends he has played with. He had delivered an extremely hot take on ESPN sometime earlier which had caught too much backlash in its aftermath.

Looks like Robert Horry is at it again #Spurs fans as he is talking about comparing Hakeem Olajuwon & Tim Duncan. Horry explains why he believes that Hakeem was 10x better than Tim Duncan on the Big Shot Bob podcast via Youtube. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KObQnolYbR — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) August 27, 2021

Horry had remarked,:”

You got to understand I grew up an Olajuwon fan. I watched him. I played with him. I played with Tim. Tim was a hell of a player too. I understand their work ethic. Each guy had to go through to get to where they are. For me, watching these guys, Dream was amazing.”

Clearly Horry has his preferences. But that certainly irked Spurs fans who can not tolerate any disrespect to their own legend. It was also interesting that he did not discuss Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in any of his conversations.

