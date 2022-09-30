“Hamstring be Damned!”: 5x Champ Kobe Bryant Talked About how Injuries can Dissipate in Times of Need  

Kobe Bryant is no stranger to injuries but according to the 5x champ, if your family was in danger, nothing would matter, not even injuries.

When human beings are compelled to do things out of fear and necessity, there is nothing much they can’t do. The ultimate push is in danger as they say.

If you are afraid of something and you decide to do it out of fear, the outcome won’t matter, you already won by doing it. Kobe Bryant was a proponent of this message.

When we often look back at his life and legacy, we think of the greatness he achieved. His 5 championships, numerous all-star, all-NBA, and all-defensive team selections, came about from his desire to succeed.

He was a master of pushing himself to the limit. He stayed fit almost throughout the entirety of his career. Towards the tail end of his career, time caught up to him and he was marred by injuries. And yet, Kobe fundamentally believed that it didn’t matter.

Kobe Bryant claimed that in times of danger, injuries don’t matter!

In a sit down with Patrick Bet David, the Lakers legend introduced us to various concepts that drove him throughout his life. We have covered tons of anecdotes before. But today we look at his perspective on danger and why injuries don’t matter.

Among them, he talked about how if you faced danger, you would have to rise.

Kobe believed that if your loved ones are in danger, nothing will stop you from getting to their aid. He makes an example and forces his point. He tells David “You’re at home and all of a sudden a fire breaks out in the home, your kids are upstairs, wife is wherever she may be, s*** is going down”

Bryant adds “I’m willing to bet that you will forget about your hamstring. you’re going to sprint upstairs, you’re going to grab your kids. Make sure your wife is good. (You’re) getting out of that house!”.

We think the Mamba was absolutely right. You cannot show cowardice in the face of calamity. There is a lesson for all of us here. And we find that even in his death, Kobe left behind wisdom for everyone.

He may be gone for a while but his life was a great example of how you should channel discipline in the face of adversity. What do you think? Was Kobe teaching us the right lesson? What will you do in a situation like this?