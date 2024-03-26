Hamstring Issues Ailing Giannis Antetokounmpo Cast Doubt Over His Availability for Lakers-Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been somewhat keeping up with expectations this season, securing the second spot in the East with a record of 46-25. The Bucks have been more or less consistent with their wins this season. In their recent contest (on Sunday), the Bucks defeated the Thunder quite comfortably, as Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 30 points, 19 rebounds, and four assists.

After that, the Bucks will now face the Lakers at Fiserv Forum tonight. But unfortunately for Milwaukee, two of their stars-Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo-have been added to the pre-game injury report. Giannis has been deemed as “probable” for the game, as the Greek Freak still recovers from his hamstring injury.

As for Khris Middleton, the veteran guard has been tagged as “questionable” as the Bucks guard is currently nursing a left ankle sprain. With both Middleton and Giannis on the injury list, the Bucks might have to rely heavily on Damian Lillard for their offensive production. Lillard, who has had a hard time finding his rhythm this season, can definitely use some time leading the squad. However, Antetokounmpo is likely to suit up for tonight’s home game.

But the task of beating the Lakers won’t be as hard as many believe, as the Lakers are dealing with injury issues of their own. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both have made an appearance on the injury report for the Lakers, as King James continues to nurse his injured left ankle. Davis is dealing with injuries of his own, as the Lakers big man has been listed as “probable” due to his bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

Giannis remains the key to the Bucks’ success

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen a lot of change this season. Milwaukee not only formed their “Big Three” of Giannis, Middleton and Lillard, but also hired a new head coach in Doc Rivers. With such rapid changes in the system, many questioned if Giannis would be able to adjust. But Giannis has proven the haters wrong, as he is in contention to win the scoring title this season.

Giannis has even managed to stay in the MVP conversation as well. This season, he has put up 30.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists, while shooting 61% from the field. Having added Patrick Beverley to the mix, the Milwaukee Bucks have improved their chances of winning. With Lillard being a poor defender, it’s only understandable why Rivers would want a defensive savant like Beverley on the exterior.