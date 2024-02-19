Has An NBA All-Star Team Ever Scored 200 Points In A Game? What Is The Highest Scoring Game In All-Star History?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was something to behold up until the first half as the East All-Stars looked to run away with the game already. After two quarters of playing time, the East led the West, 104-89. With that halftime score, the 2024 All-Star Game tied for the highest-scoring first half in NBA history. With the East already surpassing the 100-point mark in 24 minutes, can this be the year fans get to see a 200-point final score in All-Star Game regulation?

The East All-Stars, led by Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton have already made history, tying the highest-scoring first half. And judging by the way these players are knocking down threes, the 200-point mark does not seem far away.

The East All-Stars only need another 96 points in 24 minutes of playing time to set a new record tonight. The 2024 East All-Stars tied the 2016 Western All-Stars for scoring 104 points in two quarters of regulation.

However, by the end of the game, the 2016 Western All-Stars missed the 200-point mark by just 4 points, finishing the game with a total of 196 points. No team has even been able to reach the coveted 200-point mark in ASG history.

The 2016 Western All-Stars had five players who scored more than 20 points, and nine players in double-digits. The West defeated the East with a 196-173 final score as Russell Westbrook led the way with a 31-point performance.

Chris Paul was the only player in the West to finish the game with a 14-point-16-assist double-double. As for the East, Paul George’s 41-point performance ended up being overshadowed by the West’s total score after the final buzzer. Andre Drummond came off the bench and had a 16-point-13-rebound double-double as well.

Will this be the 200-point NBA All-Star Game?

With the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on the verge of becoming the highest-scoring ASG in league history, let’s take a trip down memory lane and have a look at the top three All-Star Game matchups with the most points combined.

In first place comes the 2017 NBA All-Star Game where the West defeated the East with a 192-182 final score. The combined total came up to 374 points where Anthony Davis put up an absolute showcase, ending the night with 52 points and 10 rebounds to go along with it.

The second place goes to the 2016 NBA All-Star Game where the West were the closest to the 200-point mark. The total of the 196-173 final score came up to 369 points and Westbrook went home with MVP honors.

The third-highest-scoring All-Star Game was the battle between Team LeBron and Team Giannis back in 2019. The King’s team prevailed with a 178-164 final score in the end with their total coming up to 342 points.

Now, all eyes are on the two All-Star teams for this year. Can they rewrite history by reaching the 200-point mark or ending the night by being the highest-scoring All-Star Game? Stay tuned to find out.

UPDATE

This All-Star Weekend, fans saw the Eastern Conference All-Stars cross 200 points in the 2024 All-Star Game with 211 points as they defeated the West All-Stars with a 211-186 final score. Karl Anthony-Towns led the night in scoring with a 50-point game, paired with 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

However, it was Damian Lillard going home with the All-Star Game MVP award as he led the East in scoring with a 39-point performance, while also diming 6 assists and nabbing 3 rebounds for the game.