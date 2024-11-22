“Has Burner Accounts!”: Skip Bayless Points Out Irony in LeBron James Sharing Kevin Durant’s Agent’s Post About Toxicity

LeBron James decided to take a break from social media on Wednesday due to the excess “negativity” it generates. The Lakers star took to X to share a post to declare his temporary absence from the internet. However, that didn’t spare the NBA’s all-time leading scorer from criticism from infamous LeBron critic Skip Bayless.

Before LeBron announced his break from social media, he shared a lengthy post from Kevin Durant’s longtime agent, Rich Kleiman. In the post, he expressed his feelings toward the current landscape of sports media, which is centred around “negative takes.”

Bayless didn’t hold any problems with Kleiman’s comments. However, he criticized James for the irony in his method of announcing his break from social media. He said,

“The great irony is [LeBron] is using Rich Kleiman as his jumping-off point. He’s saying, ‘See, he’s so right I’m following him.’ Well, what kind of advice has he been giving to Kevin Durant, who’s had burner accounts!”

The former Fox Sports media personality called out James for following Kleiman’s advice when his client, Kevin Durant, didn’t. In 2017, Durant was exposed for using a burner account to defend himself against fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I’m actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — idk (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Durant’s actions led Bayless to call the two-time champion “thin-skinned” for being irritated by others’ words. He didn’t hold back from criticizing James for announcing a break from social media.

“You’re pissy about a few people on the internet? Are you kidding me? You’re so beneath your kingly royal dignity,” Bayless said. “What is happening to you? Thin-skinned.” James’ current break from social media is different from his once famous “Zero Dark Thirty-23 Mode” ahead of the postseason. In addition, he hasn’t taken such a break since 2020.

Bayless’s confusion stems from James taking advice from Kleiman when Durant isn’t abiding by it. The NBA analyst is implying that the advice can’t be worthy of the weight LeBron is giving it since it hasn’t worked with Durant.

LeBron James addressed claims that he always lies

An ongoing joke within NBA circles is that LeBron is a chronic liar. The accusation comes from his outlandish stories, such as predicting Kobe Bryant would score 81 points against the Raptors. However, he seemingly had enough of the claims when asserting his truth.

Following the Lakers 124-118 victory over the Jazz, rookie Dalton Knecht finished with a career-high 37 points. LeBron gave high praise to the rookie out of Tennessee before the start of the season. He used his performance to clear the air on the claims of his lies.

“Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time,” James said. “They say I lie about every f**king thing. So, what am I now? I’ve been said it.”

His comments to the media eventually sparked his announcement on X regarding his break from social media.

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

Looking at his track record, LeBron James doesn’t engage in back-and-forth interactions with Bayless. It’s safe to assume he’ll let the sports analyst’s words enter the void of X without responding.