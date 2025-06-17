Despite Recent Reports, NBA Analyst Claims Kevin Durant Does Not Want Media Pressure Associated With Being a Knick

The future of Kevin Durant in the NBA is likely to be the hottest topic this offseason. KD has endured a rough couple of years in Phoenix, with the latest campaign being an absolute disaster: The Suns didn’t even manage to earn a Play-In opportunity.

As soon as their campaign ended, rumors had circulated that the two-time NBA Champion could potentially be heading to New York, bound to help the Knicks go all the way. However, the speculation was short-lived after reporter Marc Stein claimed that the Knicks weren’t interested in making a move for the 15-time All-Star.

Shams Charania then named five teams who were in the race for Durant — the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and the Knicks, too. So, where is KD going? Skip Bayless has a theory.

“Next year I see Kevin Durant in San Antonio,” said the perennially controversial analyst on the latest edition of his podcast. It’s not a bad call. An all-time great like Durant would be magic next to a healthy Victor Wembanyama and a rising superstar in Stephon Castle. This could be the Spurs’ new Big 3.

But Bayless’ suggestion also came laced with criticism directed at Durant. The analyst went as far as to say Durant is “semi-retired” now.

“I believe he’s mentally, psychologically, and emotionally semi-retired when it comes to prioritizing goals. He wants to continue to work hard on his craft as a shooter, but he no longer has as his primary goal leading a team to a championship,” Skip stated.

Then again, Bayless gave KD his flowers, too. He praised him for still averaging 26.6 PPG this past season and revealed that his jumpshot percentage was the highest it had ever been.

“He was [the] back-to-back finals MVP. He led Golden State to back-to-back championships on the court,” added Bayless, as if he suddenly remembered how generational of a talent the 36-year-old is.

Bayless then went into the teams that Durant reportedly was interested in joining. “When I first saw his wishlist, I immediately crossed off three teams: New York Knicks, Minnesota T-Wolves, [and] Houston. No way he wants to be viewed as the saviour for any of those three teams viewed as ‘on the verge’ of winning their conference.”

Why did he think New York was a bad fit? Well, he doesn’t think the Knicks have the financial means to do it. But more importantly, he doesn’t think KD wants the NY media pressure.

“Maybe the Knicks are smart enough in one capacity to see what I’m seeing in Kevin Durant, semi-retired desire to win championships,” said Bayless.

“But I also say there is no way Kevin Durant wants to inflict the pressure and expectations of the New York media on himself as the difference maker, as the gamechanger for the Knicks,” he added.

Sticking to his narrative that the Suns’ superstar wants to take it easy, Skip named the Heat as another team that KD could go to.

“Maybe he would consider Miami just because he wouldn’t mind basing in South Beach. Miami would be the perfect place to semi-retire, wouldn’t it? Expectations wouldn’t be too high with the Heat, certainly nothing like with the Knicks,” said Bayless.

But Skip is still set on Durant going to the Spurs because he doesn’t think San Antonio has an immediate desire to win. “Very credible team. On the rise, without an immediate expectation of championships,” he said.

As exciting as it would be to see Durant play in New York again, it also doesn’t make any logistical sense. The assets the Knicks would have to give up just to acquire the 15-time All-Star would put them in the same situation they were in this season: A really good team whose bench is not deep enough to compete for a title.

Skip tends to run his mouth, but again, the Spurs would be a fun option for KD. But fun options are not how the basketball business works. Someone surely will pay him to join their squad. And we, the true fans of basketball, will enjoy watching him continue to work his craft.