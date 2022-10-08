Has LaMelo Ball’s Brother, LiAngelo Ball Been Cut by the Charlotte Hornets Already?

Has LiAngelo Ball been cut by the Hornets already, despite LaMelo Ball’s contract year coming up?

LaMelo Ball may have finally started to get his groove back, but his older brother LiAngelo Ball really hasn’t.

Out of the three preseason games, the man has only played two. And on both occasions, he only played garbage time minutes.

What makes it worse is, unlike his stint with the Pistons, he is actually being given a chance by the Hornets. And yet, in those two outing the man recorded a combined 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist, after having taken 4 field goal attempts.

Overall, he wasn’t at all aggressive, and neither was he effective in any degree. And after he wasn’t played at all in the Hornets’ most recent game, it has to be asked.

Has LiAngelo Ball been cut already?

LiAngelo Ball is at a tipping point

While there are already a lot of reasons to panic, it hasn’t quite reached that level yet.

In other words, no Hornets fans, LiAngelo Ball hasn’t been cut.

However, given how poor his displays have been, and the fact that he didn’t get to play, despite the absence of Dennis Smith Jr. is a bad, bad sign.

Gelo needs to do something, and he needs to do it now.

Despite LiAngelo Ball’s struggles, LaMelo Ball has finally picked himself up

Like his brother, LaMelo Ball was absolutely poor during the first two games of the preseason. But it wasn’t for the lack of aggression. Rather, it was the opposite.

At times it seemed like Melo was trying a bit too hard to put the ball in the basket, leading to a whole lot of bad shots, and a lot of turnovers.

However, in the Hornets’ second game against the Celtics in preseason, and third overall, the young man seemed to have found himself yet again.

23 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals, on some good shooting splits in the first half.

Of course, in the second half he tailed off quite a bit, but that’s more due to the foul trouble it was in.

It won’t be a winning season by a long shot. However, at least Charlotte has its crown jewel starting to shine nice and bright once again.

