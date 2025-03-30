“LaMelo Ball Might Be in Jail Today”: Lonzo Ball Justifies ‘Snitching’ on His Younger Brother to His Parents

The NBA has been a family affair for many of its stars. Connections have often involved father and son. Of course, LeBron James and Bronny made history at the beginning of the season when the duo shared the court as the first father-son combination to be active in the league simultaneously. But there are many other examples of brothers to have shared the court, whether playing with or against each other.

The league has featured its fair share. The Ball brothers, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball, are perhaps one of the most popular brother duos in the league. Their life, however, did not come into the limelight when they entered the league, They have been popular, and their life televised, since they were young.

Naturally, such limelight also brings in its own fair share of issues and troubles, and the Ball Brothers have had a few such instances. While LiAngelo’s shoplifting incident is the most well-known issue, LaMelo Ball has had a few instances that could have gotten him jailed, or at least that is what Lonzo revealed.

Responding to his younger brother calling him a snitch, Zo justified telling on his brother. He claimed we might not have been able to see the two on the court in the league if he hadn’t.

Speaking on the WAE podcast (What An Experience) with LiAngelo Ball, DMO, and Anthony Salazar, Zo detailed how he had only ever done it twice but felt he had justification to do so.

He said: “The two times I told on him, it was s**t that like, honestly if I didn’t tell on him, and he didn’t get punished, he might be in jail today… You know Melo, bro, he not the most rounded kid.”

He admitted that it wasn’t something that he’d always look to do, but he essentially saw a line that was being crossed and “needed to be discussed,” something LiAngelo appeared to agree with, admitting himself that it was “good it got brought up”.

Lonzo’s Comments Justified As Brother Has Had A Brush With Jail Before

It’s not a surprise that Lonzo had the reasoning that he had for “snitching” on his brother in the past. LiAngelo has had his own troubles with the authorities, albeit abroad.

On a trip to China when he was part of the UCLA program, LiAngelo and two others (Cody Riley and Jalen Hill) were arrested ahead of a college basketball game between them and Georgia Tech in Shanghai in 2017.

It was reported that they had been arrested with shoplifting charges as they were accused of stealing from a Louis Vuitton store. They were facing a potential fine and jail time of between three and ten years. However, they were released from custody, and then-President Donald Trump thanked the authorities involved in resolving the issue.

He would remain suspended indefinitely from the UCLA program, leading to him leaving the school as his father, LaVar, had grown frustrated over the length of time.

With LiAngelo seemingly falling into trouble, who knows what may have happened if Lonzo hadn’t snitched on LaMelo the two times that he did?