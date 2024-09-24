“Have An Obligation To Give You My Best”: Michael Jordan’s Trainer Described MJ’s Mentality Behind Putting On A Show Every Night

Why was Michael Jordan as tenacious as he was? The six-time NBA champion’s work ethic and dedication are well-recorded throughout his illustrious career. But where did Jordan get his drive from? MJ’s former trainer, Tim Grover, previously shed light on the answer.

“Michael had an obligation to himself, the fans, his teammates, the organization, his family, everybody.“

For MJ, giving his best wasn’t a selfish act. He consciously wanted to live up to the expectations placed upon him. It wasn’t just what his family or team wanted from him either, but it was also the fans; who were, after all, the main contributors to Jordan’s stardom. Tim expressed it using Mike’s own words in ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries,

“‘If you’re going to sit down and take three hours out of your day to watch me on TV, I have an obligation to give you my best.’“

His Airness realized that it was the fans who turned a star into a superstar. Whether it be jersey sales or game attendance numbers, NBA players directly benefit from their supporters. And Jordan didn’t intend to take their devotion for granted.

That obligation drove Michael Jordan to early morning practices and intense training sessions. It meant that Mike rarely took up load management, playing every game he physically could to give the audience their money’s worth.

Of course, he wasn’t just playing to entertain. Mike wanted to win. And he was willing to do whatever it took to give him that competitive edge.

MJ denied the services of Tim to other players

Earlier this month, the former athletic trainer was on Dax Shepard’s podcast when he revealed the rules of his early employment under His Airness. When other NBA players asked for Tim Grover to train them, Michael Jordan would say, “‘Listen, I don’t pay him to train me. I pay him to not train anybody else.’”

You could call it a compliment from MJ that he wanted to keep Grover to himself. The trainer had clearly helped Mike in ways that had made him better. And he didn’t want Grover making his competitors better. However, all of that changed with one Kobe Bryant.

In 2007, the Black Mamba wanted to work with Grover to handle some discomfort in his knees. Jordan, now retired, finally unsealed Tim Grover’s business card and allowed another NBA player to seek his services. It immediately paid dividends as well.

The year after he received Grover’s contact, Kobe was able to bring his Lakers back to the NBA Finals for the first time since Shaquille O’Neal’s departure. He made three straight Finals runs in his first three seasons working with Grover, winning two NBA championships along the way.