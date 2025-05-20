Using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Examples, 2x NBA Champion Criticizes Decline of the Mid-Range Game

Basketball, like all sports, has evolved and changed with time. For instance, in the 1960s, during the NBA’s early days, there wasn’t even a three-point line, whereas today, it’s one of the most discussed aspects of the game. The three-point rise has also gone hand-in-hand with the league’s popularity, with more and more stars adapting to shooting from deep today. But not everyone is a fan of the change.

Advertisement

Many have credited Stephen Curry with changing the game, and rightly so. The Chef started shooting circus threes regularly, which, a few decades ago, would have been an unfathomable thought. But sadly, this has been synonymous with the decline of mid-range shooting, something David West pointed out on The OG podcast.

West pointed out how legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were masters of the mid-range, and dominated their opponents on a consistent basis with their game. But many players and coaches today consider it to be “off the table”.

The two-time NBA champ added, “If you can shoot those shots and make those shots, you practice making those shots, they’re effective. They’re a weapon, a legit weapon. I look at it like this. MJ shot mid-range shots, Kobe shot mid-range shots. KD, even Dirk [Nowitzki] didn’t shoot that many threes…”

Players like Nowitzki excelled from the mid-range, with their drives and baseline attacks. So, West reiterated how some of the best in NBA history thrived without having to rely on shooting from downtown.

“I hate it, because it takes away a viable skill set and a viable point of attack for a lot of guys,” the former Warriors forward continued.

West won both of his titles with Golden State, a team that arguably was at the forefront of the three-point revolution with Curry and his splash brother, Klay Thompson. So, in no way does he take the importance of the three-point shot away. But what he hates is the idea of players who aren’t good from beyond the arc making multiple attempts in a single game.

“Again, if you’re not able to shoot threes, and half, like 80% of these dudes that shoot threes should not be shooting threes. Every NBA game you watch, you hear somebody say, he’s shooting 23% from the three-point line. Well, why the hell is he still shooting threes!?”

Of course, the mid-range does not get the same number of points shooting from behind the line does. But West insisted that it’s more of a “feel thing”. It’s about finding the right spot on the court where one feels comfortable enough to get a shot in.

Finally, he slammed analysts who ask the good mid-range shooters in the league today not to take those shots. He labeled it as “comical.”