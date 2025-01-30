mobile app bar

“Haven’t Been Up There in a While”: Gary Payton II Reflects on His Monster Slam on Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) dunks the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center

Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) dunks the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors pulled off an unlikely upset last night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder by 7 points. Their win was on the backs of Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins’ huge performances. Payton, who has been on and off with injuries this season, contributed 15 points, and one huge clutch dunk in the closing stages of the game. His dunk on Isaiah Hartenstein took social media by storm and was the main topic of discussion in his post-match presser.

He expressed surprise at his jump, saying “I know I haven’t been up there in a while” as his injury history has prevented any show of his athleticism lately. He also credited Dennis Schroeder and explained his point guard’s IQ in driving to the rim and drawing in the help defender was the main reason he was able to throw the dunk down.

GP2 has played 36 games this season, but his contributions have been very limited due to the Warriors taking care of his injury history. He’s only started 9 games, including last night’s, and he’d missed ten games in a row before returning to the squad two weeks ago.

Payton’s role in Steve Kerr’s small ball system is very important, as he fills in for Draymond Green at the 4 position when the veteran is benched. Even at 6-foot-2, Gary Payton II is an exemplary defender, and his athleticism and strength allow him to guard the bigger guys.

His return is huge for the Warriors, as they finally have a more comprehensive bench unit, which had been their biggest weakness so far. With Schroeder and Payton coming off the bench, and Stephen Curry being as prolific as ever, the Warriors have the tools to mount a steady comeback and climb up the rankings in the West again.

