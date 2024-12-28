“Not Even a Warriors Fan”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Shaunie Went to Watch Gary Payton II Despite Nephew’s Injury

Sure, being in the NBA gets you loads of money and makes you world-famous. But one of the underrated aspects of being in a close-knit group of 450-500 athletes is that you often make friends for life and sometimes, your partners do too. Such is the story of Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie and Gary Payton’s wife Monique after their husbands played together on both the Lakers and the Heat. And while Shaq and Payton’s friendship is not as often talked about or widely known, Shaunie Henderson and Monique Payton’s friendship has become a familial bond.

Advertisement

In her memoir, Undefeated, Shaunie talked of this bond multiple times. In one of the excerpts, she recalled her friendship with the Glove’s wife and remembered how she’d known GPII since he was 14 years of age. He may be 32 now, but she still considers him her ‘nephew’ in all but blood. This love for Payton Jr. was reflected when she attended a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, despite not being a fan of either team. She said her only reason to watch the game was her nephew.

Unfortunately, the guard had been sidelined by an injury, and when he heard that his ‘auntie’ was attending the game only for him, he texted her to inform her he wouldn’t be playing. She ignored his message and told him that she was going to be at the arena to see him, irrespective of his injury status. She wrote,

“In 2023 I went to a Warriors-Rockets game because her son, Gary Payton II, plays for the Warriors. As far as I’m concerned, he’s my nephew. He’s over thirty years old now, but I’ve known him since he was fourteen. When he heard I was coming to the game, he texted me, “Auntie, I’m not playing. I’m still injured, so you don’t have to come.” I replied, “Absolutely not. I’ll be there. I’m coming to see you.” I’m not even a Warriors fan.”

Her words just go to show how important her friendships are to her. In fact, she’s particularly close with the Paytons. In fact, after the Sonics legend and Monique welcomed their grandson, their bond with Shaunie became even more valuable.

Shaunie Henderson is Gary Payton’s grandson’s godmother

When Payton was traded to LA, Shaunie wanted to do everything in her power to make a good first impression on his wife, and she used her experience as an event manager to host a party at her and Shaq’s Beverley Hills home. Since both couples had young children at the time, she took the precaution of catering separate menus for kids and adults.

Her efforts paid off big time, and she became close friends with Monique soon after. Her bond with the Payton children grew too, and she even was named godmother to Raquel Payton’s first child, a baby boy named Jacoby. As Shaunie put it,

“Later, Gary’s wife, Monique, thanked me for making them feel so welcome. She’s one of my closest friends to this day; her adult kids still call me “Auntie,” and her grandson, Jacoby, is Keion’s and my godson.”