“Haven’t Had This Role in 4 Or 5 Years”: James Harden Admits to Getting into Prime Shape Game by Game

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) during the first half at Intuit Dome.

There were flashes of MVP James Harden at the Intuit Dome last night. The Beard scored 9 points against the Nuggets during the decisive fourth quarter, sealing a 126-122 win for the Clippers.

The LA side now holds a 13-9 record, sitting higher on the standings than the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver. Very few expected such a performance from Tyronn Lue’s team, but in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Harden has stepped up as their offensive engine.

However, he is still not in the best form possible. The 35-year-old reflected on his changed role on the team after the win over Nikola Jokic & Co. “For an older guy in this league, 16 years in this league. My role has changed, haven’t had this role in 4 or 5 years. Took me some time to get there. Game by game, I’m getting better,” Harden said.

James Harden on the big shooting night: "For an older guy in this league, 16 years in this league. My role has changed, haven't had this role in 4 or 5 years. Took me some time to get there. Game by game, I'm getting better." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 2, 2024

The 2018 MVP often doesn’t get the same credit as his peers, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, for his incredible longevity. But this season has proven that the Beard too deserves his flowers for putting up a fight against Father Time.

With 39 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists last night, the veteran guard certainly looked like he was still in his prime. He is currently averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals, with a 33.8% assist percentage that is 8th in the league. Harden’s motor has proven itself too this year, as his usage rate of 29.9% eclipses that of younger stars like Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson.

Though the Beard’s efficiency has left fans wanting more, the growing pains of returning to the primary role is a good excuse for now.

In Brooklyn, he could defer to Durant and Kyrie Irving on the offensive end. In Philadelphia, he benefited from the gravity of Joel Embiid and shared the ball-handling responsibilities with Tyrese Maxey. But with the Clippers, Harden is once again the sole star.

Even his last few seasons in Houston saw him share the back-court with star guards like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. The last time JH played without any All-Star teammates was all the way back in 2017. So it’s understandable that he would have to transition back to the role of a primary option gradually.

And Harden deserves much credit for doing it seamlessly. Even with Leonard’s absence, the 10-time All-Star has not complained about the roster around him, instead buying into Ty Lue’s defensive schemes and stepping up to carry the Clippers’ offense.

Last night, he became only the second player in NBA history to surpass 3,000 made three-pointers. If he continues at this pace, he will certainly add to that number by the end of the season.