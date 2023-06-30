Having Bet ‘A Lot of Money’ on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, $60,000,000 Worth Draymond Green Names Replacement for Splash Brother

Captial One’s “The Match” had generated quite a lot of buzz for the past few days. The NBA’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson went up against the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce pairing. As expected by many, the Kansas City Chiefs stars lodged a victory at the eighth edition of the charity golf match held in Las Vegas earlier today. Unlike on the hardwood, Klay was of no help to Curry at all in the matchup. Therefore, Draymond Green, who had bet a lot of money from his $60,000,000 net worth on his teammates, suggested a better replacement for Thompson after the conclusion of the game.

Prior to the contest, Green, as he so often does on the basketball court, was seen trash-talking the Mahomes-Kelce duo. Unfortunately, Dray’s teammates couldn’t back up his talks and suffered a 2-3 loss. In addition, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year even suffered a huge monetary loss betting on Thompson and Curry. Maybe that’s why Draymond was seen roasting Klay all game long.

Draymond Green names Charles Barkley as a better teammate for Stephen Curry

Salty about losing a lot of money, Green started trash-talking his own teammate by the end of the contest. The 6-foot-7 Defensive-specialist revealed that Curry would’ve had a better chance of winning if Charles Barkley was his teammate instead of Klay. Take a look at what Green said in Nai’s tweet:

“We woulda had a better chance at this if Steph teammate was Charles Barkley.”

This wasn’t the only time that Draymond took a dig at Thompson. At one point in the contest, the four-time NBA Champ was seen trolling Klay’s game while talking to NFL linebacker Von Miller. Much to his surprise, Thompson actually heard the criticism. Have a look at the hilarious interaction in @sluggahjells’ tweet.

It may seem as if Dray is being too harsh on the Warriors Shooting Guard, however, it is all friendly banter.

Green keeps Curry and Thompson updated on his free agency decisions

Earlier this month, Green had fans of the Bay Area worried when he declined his $27,586,225 player option. The Warriors star has been linked to various teams since the decision. However, he recently disclosed being transparent with Thompson and Curry about his next potential move. On Paul George’s Podcast P, the four-time All-Star said:

“I’m going through free agency right now. You hear this, you hear that and [I’m] just updating them on my thoughts…Every step of the way, I update them because I don’t want it to get down to a point where if I was to leave — because you just can’t control news anymore and it’s just like, ‘Wam! Hey fellas, FYI, I’m gone.’ Or it’ll come across your phone and I don’t get a chance to tell you.”

It’s still not clear as to where the 33-year-old might play for the upcoming season. Dub Nation will surely hope that the Warriors’ front office try their best to retain Green.