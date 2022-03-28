“6’6 PJ Washington just called 7’0 Kevin Durant ‘too small”‘: NBA Twitter warns the Hornets forward of dire consequences following his gesture at the Slim Reaper

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington exhibits supreme confidence dropping a bucket on Kevin Durant and hitting him with the too-small gesture.

It was Kyrie Irving’s first home game this season, but LaMelo Ball and co decided to play party spoilers, defeating the Nets at the Barclays Center. Irving had a poor outing against the Hornets, scoring a mere 16-points on 27.3% shooting from the field and 11.1% from the 3-point line.

Sunday night’s win had the Hornets gain the 8th seed in the eastern conference while the Nets slipped to the 9th. The Hornets were beaming with confidence, with PJ Washington leading from the front. The former Kentucky guard seems to have forgotten who Kevin Durant is.

During the second quarter of the game, Washington scored a bucket on KD and hit him with a too-small gesture. Luckily for the Hornets forward, Durant had his back turned. While KD had a rare inefficient 27-points performance, Washington notched a double-double.

Also read: “How on earth do Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo weigh the same!?”: NBA has the Greek Freak and the Slim Reaper listed around 240 lbs, confuses NBA Twitter

Washington’s too-small gesture towards KD sent social media into a tizzy. Nonetheless, the 23-year old wouldn’t back down, telling the media his team was scared of no one.

“We ain’t scared of nobody.” PJ Washington is ready for all the smoke after the 119-110 win over the Nets.#Hornets face the Nuggets tomorrow night back in Charlotte.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/PBjIbhD8wy — Jerry Donatien (@JerryDonatien) March 28, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to PJ Washington’s too-small gesture at Kevin Durant.

The Hornets are winning and looking more confident than ever, with Washington being the best example. The Michael Jordan team refused to let Irving have his homecoming game.

PJ Washington really called KD “Too small.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/rzBWkKtUxy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2022

PJ Washington told KD he’s too small 😂 pic.twitter.com/vnZKqXBPuF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2022

PJ Washington just did the “too small” celebration against Kevin Durant after scoring over him. Bad idea, IMO — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 28, 2022

6’6 PJ Washington just called 7’0 KD “too small” 😂 https://t.co/EflmMb1U0L — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 28, 2022

PJ Washington is gonna regret that — Grafter (@JordanGrafter98) March 28, 2022

kd when he sees this: pic.twitter.com/tnNSO3VyHU — SportsIsLif3 (@M3ssiFan) March 28, 2022

Also read: “Jimmy Butler had just 7 points for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving!?”: The Heat All-Star struggles for form amid rising tension with the management

PJ may have gone too far with this. However, it will be interesting to see if the two teams meet in the play-in tournament.