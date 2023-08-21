Dropping $20,000 To Acquire Kobe Bryant’s 5 Rings, Gilbert Arenas Later Revealed Lakers Legend Was ‘Trash On Defense’ For Him

December 7, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) passes the ball against the defense of Washington Wizards shooting guard Nick Young (1) and point guard Gilbert Arenas (9) during the firsthalf at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gilbert Arenas was one of the more dynamic NBA Guards in the 2000s. Despite having his career cut short due to injuries, when healthy, he would routinely make fans giddy with how entertaining his game was. Even though ‘Agent Zero’ never really came close to winning the NBA title, he was a lethal force offensively. During the three years of his prime, the sharpshooter torched the league, lodging 27.7 points on 43.2% shooting. Given all his talent, it’s natural for the former NBA player to look down at even some of the best defenders the league has ever seen. However, his recent claims of Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson being ‘trash on defense’ may have been a bit too far.

Arenas was inarguably an incredible player. However, due to injuries, he just wasn’t able to lead any of his four franchises to an NBA title. To make up for that, the 6-foot-4 star instead bought replicas of the five Championship rings won by Kobe Bryant at a whopping $20,000 apiece.

Gilbert Arenas doesn’t believe that Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson would be a defensive threat

Gilbert Arenas recently made an appearance on Patrick Beverley’s podcast. At one point in the episode, the NBA legend was asked to name the players who he believed would pose a defensive threat to him. While answering the question, the 11-year veteran claimed that Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard, wouldn’t even be a bother. Here is what he said.

“All them defensive, them long, like the Klay Thompsons, you’re getting smashed on. The Kobes, they was trash on defense for me. Kawhi, you’re too slow… I’m getting past that.”

If some of the best Guard defenders can’t stop him, then who can? Well, according to the 2003 Most Improved Player, the smaller and stronger guards like Pat Bev and Marcus Smart would cause him a lot of trouble.

“It’ll be like the Pat Bevs, Marcus Smart, that stronger Guard who can move left or right. That can stop me from just using my speed… I couldn’t even bring the ball up the court. He (Smart) literally rips me every time. No other player I’ve ever been ripped from. Him, 2-3 times a game,” Arenas said.

The likes of Kawhi, Klay, and Kobe are known to be among the best two-way stars in league history. Not only have they been selected to multiple All-Defensive Teams, but also have some of the most iconic defensive plays ever. Despite their greatness on the defensive end of the floor, Arenas, in his prime, could get buckets at his own will.

Arenas was in awe when Bryant was working out at 3 AM on a game day

Kobe Bryant was known for working out at the oddest of hours. We have all heard stories of Bryant waking up at 4 AM in the morning and hitting the gym. Gilbert Arenas was one of the few people who was lucky enough to witness the Black Mamba go at it during one early workout.

“So I go to the gym like game day 3 o’clock. Kobe’s working out. Like serious… The man was going through workouts, pregame workouts like he was playing in the Finals. Like he was playing against a Championship team,” Arenas said.

In an appearance on Trae Young’s From The Point podcast, Agent Zero disclosed how amazed he was seeing the 6-foot-6 Shooting Guard practice at 3 AM. Stories like these reveal Kobe’s relentless drive and passion for the game.