Having Earned $40,608,000 From NBA, Charles Barkley Denied Being Resentful of Stephen Curry and LeBron James’ Over $40,000,000 Yearly Paychecks

In 2010, Charles Barkley appeared on Conan, where he made some interesting comments on how much NBA players earn today. Having played through the late 80s and the 90s, Chuck earned a pretty penny. He earned a total of $40,608,000 in his 14 seasons in the league. However, this pales in comparison to what superstars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James earn today. Raking in over $40,000,000 annually, Sir Charles pointed out that the modern NBA player earns a lot of money, certainly a lot more than he did. But, that being said, he isn’t resentful about the salary gap.

There certainly is a huge difference in earnings when comparing the NBA in the 90s to what it is today. Back then, the highest contract was worth $33,140,000. A deal that was handed to Michael Jordan for just one season, when the salary cap reached a high of $34,000,000. Those numbers shrink in comparison to today’s game, as Steph earned close to $48 million last season. As for the salary cap, teams have a max of $136,000,000. Thus, highlighting the obvious disparity between the two eras.

Charles Barkley is not resentful of modern NBA superstars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James with their ludicrous contracts

Charles Barkley has been quite blessed throughout his career. From his successful Hall of Fame career in the NBA to his work now, as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Sir Charles, has earned quite a bit of money over the years. However, this does not compare to the earnings of the modern NBA superstar.

Back in 2010, The Round Mound of Rebound appeared on Conan, where he discussed the ludicrous contracts NBA players get today. He suggested that what he earned as a player was nothing compared to the modern player. And, for the most part, he is correct.

Players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry earn close to $40,000,000 a year. For context, Barkley earned close to the same over the course of 14 seasons in the league. But, while he did clarify that he does not resent their success, he does make an incredibly valid point.

“When I was playing we didn’t make a lot of money. First of all, I was clearly very blessed, but they make a lot of money today. A lot of money… oh my goodness gracious! God bless them though, I ain’t no hater.”

It is true, that NBA players earn ridiculous amounts of money these days. That being said, as of recent news, Chuck probably can’t bring up that point anymore. After all, he just signed a massive $200 million deal with TNT to stick with Inside The NBA for the next 10 years.

Sir Charles signed a 10-year deal worth $200 million with TNT

13 years ago, some might say Charles Barkley was within his rights to bring up the contracts of the modern NBA superstar. But, given his own new contract, it is highly unlikely that anyone will be agreeing with him. Chuck recently agreed to a 10-year contract worth $200 million with Turner Sports.

The deal will see him stay a part of the Inside The NBA team, all while pocketing a cool $20 million annually.

It certainly isn’t in the realm of King James and the Baby-Faced Assassin, but it is a fair bit of cash. Meaning, even if Barkley were resentful, it probably would be wise for him to refrain from commenting about players’ salaries in the future.