Having Gambled at LeBron James’ ‘Condo,’ $20,000,000 Worth Gilbert Arenas Reveals True Story Behind King James’ Epic Free Throw Trash Talk

The story of LeBron James patting Gilbert Arenas in the 2006 playoffs has become legendary. During Game 6 of the series between the Cavs and Wizards, Gilbert Arenas stood at the free-throw line with the game on the line. But LeBron James’ legendary pat on Arenas’ shoulder changed the fate of the Wizards that night. In a recent interview on VladTV, Arenas again spoke about the famous incident and revealed the entire story. Arenas disclosed he would gamble at LeBron’s place with Damon Jones and how everything that ensued, including the Wizards’ first-round exit was an outcome of those initial gambling sessions at King James’ condo.

Eventually, Arenas’ who is worth $20,000,000 free throw cost them the game and the series. With 15 seconds left on the clock, the Cavs rebounded the ball. Taking the ball across the court, the Cavs hit a massive three, giving them a 2-point lead in the game. Even today, fans credit LeBron for putting Arenas under pressure to miss the game.

Gilbert Arenas didn’t believe LeBron James’ words that Cavs would sub-in Damon Jones

According to Arenas, he would gamble with Damon Jones at LeBron’s ‘condo’ but clarified that James wasn’t ever a part of the gambling. Jones, owing perhaps to his hard luck, per Arenas’ words, lost a lot which in turn fueled the former All-Star’s ego.

Every time he saw Damon on the court that 2006, he would remind him of the losses with cockiness dripping from every word. In fact, the losses were, in Golbert’s own words, sometimes $4, and Arenas would refuse to accept the payment just to exercise his bragging rights.

Arenas revealed this affected Damon Jones the entire series, but the moment Gilbert was taking those free throws, for a moment that could have pushed the series to Game 7, LeBron finally responded.

With the Wizards leading the game in the final few seconds, Arenas walked to the free-throw line with a one-point lead. LeBron then walked up to Gilbert, tapped him on the shoulder, and told Arenas what was about to happen. Arenas in the interview revealed:

“I got the two free throws and that’s when LeBron taps me. “You miss this you know who’s gonna end the game.” So I missed both of them. He’s talking about Damon Jones. Like, “If you miss this, Damon Jones is getting subbed in.” Then I see him taking his shirt off. He’s talking s**t like he’s about to get the ball. And I’m like, ‘There’s no way you’re getting the ball. LeBron James is not passing the ball to a dude who ain’t played two games, ain’t played this game, ain’t got a shot up. No way.’ So we’re leaning towards LeBron because he’s already hit two game-winners this series. And sure enough. He dribbles to the left, f**king passed the ball. Damon Jones hit the f**king the jumper.”

It’s moments like these that define LeBron’s greatness and the manner in which he can so swiftly elevate his teammate’s game by just believing in him. Gilbert Arenas, unfortunately, had no idea this could happen and was perhaps one of the first few to fall to LeBron’s shrewd confidence in the system around him.

The King LeBron James hinted at expanding his force beyond in the 2006 playoffs

2006 was the first time Bron reached the competitive playoffs. Compared to the regular season, the energy of the playoffs was on a whole different level. But even then, LeBron was unfazed, like on his way to a regular day at work.

He dominated for the most part of that postseason. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers’ run came to an end right after they ousted Washington. Their matchup with the Pistons, despite a 3-2 lead, came to an end in Game 7. LeBron and the Cavs would again meet the Pistons in the 2007 Conference Finals, only to lose to LeBron on his way to his first Finals appearance.