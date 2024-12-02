Ja Morant Takes It Upon Himself to Push for Jaren Jackson Jr’s All-Star Campaign

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and guard Ja Morant (12) get back on defense during the first half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies won their Sunday night battle against the Indiana Pacers and Ja Morant, as he frequently does, posted on social media after the game at FedExForum. This time, Morant took to X to advocate for his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 2025 All-Star selection.

“TripJ all star *star emoji*,” the Grizzlies star wrote.

Morant’s post comes merely a few hours after Jackson Jr. put up an impressive outing against Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The 6ft 10” forward recorded a game-high 25 points with 8 rebounds and 5 ‘stocks’ (steals + blocks). His efficiency made the performance even more remarkable, 57.1% FG with only one turnover and a box plus-minus of +18.

The 25-year-old is having a memorable season, worthy of a second All-Star nod—averaging more points, steals, assists, and fielding a better field goal percentage than his first All-Star campaign (2022-2023). He has also played a pivotal role in the Grizzlies’ latest six-game win streak (21.5 points and 6 rebounds per game), which has catapulted the team to the third spot in the West with a 14-7 record.

Morant’s post highlighting JJJ’s recent performance will motivate fans to vote for the latter. This will also help strengthen the bond between the two stars.

Morant and Jackson Jr. share a strong relationship

Morant and Jackson Jr. have played with each other for five years, so their chemistry on the court is bound to be good. At the same time, Memphis fans should also be delighted with the strong bond they share off the court.

Jackson Jr. displayed a great example of this camaraderie with his comments during Morant’s difficult phase.

The 25-year-old received a lot of scrutiny from the NBA community while serving his suspension for brandishing a firearm on his Instagram Live. However, JJJ stood by his “brother” and kept supporting him.

“He’s good. I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young, it’s a lot to deal with. You’re always going to make mistakes growing up.”

“That’s my brother though. No matter what, I stand by my brother. He gonna be right back to running the league like he does,” Jackson Jr. said on Paul George’s podcast.

Fans and the organization’s staff will stay hopeful that this strong bond will pave the way for multiple championships in the future.