Jusuf Nurkic Hits Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with ‘Devastating’ Social Media Blow

Jusuf Nurkic was replaced in the Suns’ starting lineup a week ago and his future in Phoenix looks increasingly uncertain. After two games off the bench, the Bosnian beast registered consecutive DNPs and it seems he doesn’t appear too optimistic about a future with the organization.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of these events, Nurkic seems to have unfollowed his teammates, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. While it isn’t a confirmation of his departure from the team, such a move certainly doesn’t reflect well on the team’s chemistry.

Jusuf Nurkic has unfollowed both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. This comes after getting back to back DNP-CD. 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/m8MJXjpQJE — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) January 12, 2025

Since his relegation to the bench, trade rumors about the veteran center have picked up steam. Fans believe Nurkic unfollowed his teammates to prematurely sever ties with the organization. Perhaps he’s making it clear that he too would prefer moving to greener pastures.

Much has been said about the 30-year-old’s fit alongside Booker and Durant as well. Apart from rebounding, Nurkic hasn’t been able to effectively contribute in the starting lineup alongside Phoenix’s superstars.

Mason Plumlee, who replaced him in the starting lineup, has yielded better results for the team thus far. Plumlee is a better playmaker, who can help create openings for KD or Book from the post. Since he and Ryan Dunn became starters, the Suns have gone 3-1, suggesting that Nurkic is, in fact, expendable.

After that, coach Mike Budenholzer did not play the Bosnian center in two games despite a clean bill of health. Even more telling is the fact that Phoenix won both games without Nurkic. When the head coach was asked about his decision to exclude the veteran, he didn’t mince his words.

“He’s a pro. He’s got to be ready. Everybody is earning their minutes. Everybody is earning their opportunities. We’re going to need everybody as we go through the season,” Budenholzer said after the win over Utah on Saturday.

Notably, Nurkic hasn’t appeared in the last two games either as he caught the flu before the Suns embarked on their five-game road trip. Though Budenholzer did hope that the center would be able to join them once he’s no longer contagious, it would be hard to take away minutes from Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro if they continue to provide results for the team.

Some fans believe that the flu is just a cover for Nurkic’s impending departure from the team. Phoenix probably has decided to keep him out of the rotation while they figure out a trade for him.

The Suns’ primary target seems to be Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets. Interestingly, the 27-year-old is matched up with Phoenix tonight, allowing the team a first-hand look at his impact.

Richards is on a team-friendly 2-year, $10 million contract and brings a defensive edge that the Suns have sorely lacked in the interior. His rim frequency and block percentage rank him in the 93rd and 94th percentile respectively. Per 36 minutes, he is the 20th best offensive rebounder in the league, ranking in the 95th percentile on the offensive glass.

These attributes would make him an ideal fit alongside Phoenix’s offensive superstars. For Charlotte too, it could be a worthwhile move as Nurkic can bring a veteran presence to their young locker room and serve as a mentor for their center of the future, Mark Williams.

Whatever direction the Suns decide to go, it’s very likely that they execute at least one trade before February 6th.