Having married himself to earn $10 million, Dennis Rodman once claimed how s*x the night before games ruined his performance

Dennis Rodman is one of the raunchiest men in NBA history, but even his experiences didn’t work all the time. Especially not the nights before NBA games.

The Bulls legend made a name in the NBA for various reasons. He was notably known as the rebounding king of his time. It’s why he earned the nickname, ‘The Worm.’

His tough brand of defense and hustle stemmed from his time with the Detroit Pistons, known as the ‘Bad Boy Pistons.’ He helped the Bulls win three straight championships from 1995 to 1998 after Jordan recruited him.

Jordan regularly played the Pistons during their peak, so he knew exactly what he would be getting with Rodman on the team. The Pistons routinely harassed Jordan to the point where they coined the ‘Jordan rules’, a physical style of play meant to neutralize the greatest player in NBA history.

Dennis Rodman discussed how scandalous experiments before games never worked for him

Rodman’s career is defined more by his adventures outside the court than those on it, however. He was a wild man. Rodman loved partying, and he loved to have fun with women.

However, for all his crazy stories, Rodman found his breaking point. Even the legendary Rodman had his limits. It was surprising for him, but in the end, he did come to a decision.

He was talking to Mike Tyson on his show ‘Hotboxin’, when he said, “I’ve done this twice in my life playing sports and I never knew that this s**t will f**k with you when you’re playing the game.”

What exactly was he referring to? “I’m trying to have s*x all night before the game. Doesn’t f****ng work out too well.” The routine affected his gameplay and his coach even had to talk to him to sort out the issues.

“Why don’t you take a night off? I know what you did last night. You got weak knees right?” Rodman recalled his coach saying.

Rodman married himself and earned a cool $10 million

Dennis Rodman is a generally wild character, but there are some lengths he’ll go to that will amaze people. Once he even married himself, and the entire stunt netted him a massive profit.

Dennis Rodman has a net worth of $500,000 right now, and he once tried to increase that immensely. In 1996, Rodman appeared at his book signing for ‘Bad as I wanna be’ in a bridal gown and a horse-drawn carriage. The whole thing was done to promote his book, and it worked.

The book was a bestseller for several months, and in the end Rodman revealed that he earned $10 million from the entire thing. What a way to earn money, but of course, it’s only Rodman who could do something like this.

