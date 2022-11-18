Charles Barkley, Who Lost $25,000 In A Golf Bet, Was Lambasted By Shaquille O’Neal For Lying To Barack Obama

Charles Barkley is more than just an NBA Hall of Famer and legendary NBAonTNT analyst. He’s also a great golfer. Well, he’d call himself a great golfer while others would describe his golfing acumen as subpar at best. Chuck’s most storied golfing stories come from his time with Michael Jordan.

The two would hit the green quite often when they were still on speaking terms with one another. Prior to Barkley’s harsh criticism of MJ’s managerial skills, they would play golf and also bet on holes while at it.

Of course, the amount of money the Bulls legend put on the table was something Charles never wanted to indulge in. Though, he did once lose $25,000 to Aaron Rodgers on quite the simple bet on the golf course.

With him now having been retired from professional basketball for over 2 decades, he’s had even more time that he’s been able to dedicate towards improving his golf game. Shaquille O’Neal however, doesn’t believe he has improved at all.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley get on a call with Barack Obama during COVID

With the coronavirus having a vice grip over the world during 2020, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal decided to add some levity into our lives by getting on a video call with former President Barack Obama. In this call, Barack Obama would ask Chuck how his golf game was to which the latter would respond with positivity.

Of course, Shaq had to butt in as he hilariously told Barkley to stop lying as lying to President Obama was a ‘federal offense’.

Chuck has had a notoriously horrid golf swing. Though, he has improved it over the years with many praising this improvement of his. He’s participated in quite a few celebrity golf tournaments since then as well, adding to his golfing resume.

Charles Barkley was nervous before interviewing Barack Obama

Charles Barkley, as a representative from TNT, would get the opportunity of a lifetime when he got the chance to interview the President of the United States, Barack Obama, in 2014. They would talk about everything from his life for basketball to the current state of the political world.

Chuck would reveal to Graham Bensinger 2 years later that he was incredibly nervous during the interview. And rightfully so that was the President of the USA after all.

