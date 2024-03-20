mobile app bar

Nikola Jokic Breaks ‘Insane’ 200-Plus Game Streak in Win vs Timberwolves

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Nikola Jokic Breaks ‘Insane’ 200-Plus Game Streak in Win vs Timberwolves

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets narrowly escaped with a massive 115-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. During this game, Nikola Jokic was his brilliant best, as he recorded an impressive 35 points on 63.6% shooting from the field and 75% from beyond the three-point line (per NBA.com). However, while the big man’s scoring was on point, he also shockingly broke a far more impressive streak during this game, in a move nobody saw coming.

Jokic has been known as the NBA’s premier passing big man for quite some time. ‘The Joker’ has always been adept at finding his teammates in the best spots possible, at a consistency that boggles the mind. Due to this part of his game, he has seldom recorded fewer than three assists in an NBA game. The last time Jokic recorded fewer than three assists in a game was during a contest against the Houston Rockets in 2021, as per StatMuse.

The Serbian has played 201 games, since then, as per this Reddit user. Something that culminated in an incredible streak right under the noses of fans and analysts alike. Unfortunately, however, this streak broke after the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Jokic only recorded two assists in nearly 38 minutes of action, as per NBA.com.

View post on Reddit

While Nikola Jokic is known for being one of the best passers in the NBA, it is a bit shocking that a streak of this magnitude had gone unnoticed until very recently. It does put into perspective the level the Nuggets icon has been playing at for a long time. No wonder, countless fans already hail him as an all-time great, something that could creep up on the OKC Thunder in a massive way this season.

Nikola Jokic and Co. are on a march to claim the top seed

Shai Gilgous-Alexander has led the OKC Thunder brilliantly this season. Despite having the second youngest average roster age (24.12 years, per The Oklahoman), the team is currently the top seed in the West, with a record of 47-20, this season. However, the team can’t rest easy just yet.

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Denver Nuggets are in hot pursuit of the Thunder, currently, possessing a record of 48-21, and having won 8 of their last 10 games. Given the quality of ballers that the reigning champions have available, they look likely to steal the top seed too.

But, it is also important to note that the Thunder have also won 7 of their last 10, and are currently on a two-game win streak, so they also have the momentum.

As things stand, the race for the top seed in the West could go either way, with both teams looking up to the challenge. However, with the Warriors and Lakers, the favorites to win the seventh and eighth seed, could the Timberwolves be the real victors here by avoiding either of the two in the first round?

