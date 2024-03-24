Having Signed 8 1-Year Deals, Former NBA Champion Describes Ups and Downs of Being a Journeyman

Credits: November 15, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Goran Dragic (1) moves in for a basket against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers forward Matt Barnes (22) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Barnes solidified his legacy as an NBA journeyman after signing 8 consecutive 1-year deals at the beginning of his career. Amidst the constant thrill surrounding his 14-year-long journey, the 2017 champion recently shed light on the lesser-known aspects. The 44-year-old candidly described the ups and downs of frequently switching franchises while reflecting on his career.

Advertisement

Barnes elaborated on his viewpoint in the latest episode of Forgotten Seasons. After entering the league as a second-round 46th overall pick, he had to spend about two years in the G League. During this period, the forward had to adopt a ruthless mindset to survive in the competitive atmosphere as he revealed the details in the show.

“It was just a journey, a grind…I would change nothing because I was hungry, I was a dawg. Whether its basketball or fighting, I was gonna make it. So each year I would get to show a little bit,” he mentioned.

Advertisement

This approach aided in him becoming a breakthrough prospect for the Los Angeles Clippers before switching to the Sacramento Kings. Soon he joined the Philadelphia 76ers where his gameplay witnessed a sharp decline. At this point, he momentarily considered giving trials for NFL teams as he declared, “I’m a better football player than basketball”.

However, fate had different plans for Barnes as a workout in the Golden State Warriors facility opened a new door for him. The 6ft 7″ forward signed for the Bay Area in 2006 marking a defining chapter of his career. The franchise exceeded expectations by qualifying for the Western Conference semi-finals as the California-born received his deserved spotlight in the process.

His words portrayed a clear picture of the downsides involved with the decision while highlighting the remarkable upsides. Yet, Barnes had enough self-belief in himself to push through the insecurities to eventually succeed in the journey.

The downside once majorly hampered the progress of Matt Barnes

Don Nelson, the former Warriors head coach, played a crucial role in his success. The 83-year-old showcased faith in the forward as he welcomed him to the training camp in 2006. Following an exceptional postseason campaign, he thus wanted the player to return to the Bay Area. Consequently, the organization offered Barnes a 3-year $12 million contract.

However, the situation failed to reach a straightforward conclusion as Barnes kept an eye out for a better deal. Eventually, the prospect of the Dallas Mavericks offering him a 5-year $35 million contract opened up. So, he held out on the Warriors deal to land a long-term contract from the Texas side.

Advertisement

The situation took an unexpected turn as that deal fell through prompting him to return to the Dubs. By that time, Nelson refused to offer him the initial 3-year contract, leading to Barnes agreeing to stay on a 1-year $4 million deal. As the Warriors missed out on the playoffs that time around, it marked the end of his tenure with the organization as his path as a journeyman kickstarted yet again.

Hence, greed cost the player to a large extent as it overshadowed his defensive prowess at that time. In the end, he certainly learned the lesson the hard way before earning his reward. In 2017, he returned to the Warriors to clinch the coveted championship, marking a cinematic ending to his illustrious journey.