Having Slid Into Kerry Washington’s DMs, Shaquille O’Neal Admits To Wanting To Impress Her With His Outfit

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t shy when it comes to bold moves on social media. The NBA legend has been called out in the past for sliding into women’s DMs. However, Shaq is not always shooting his shot at someone with this move. Sometimes, he just does it to show his respect and admiration for someone he is in awe of.

Recently, the big fella welcomed actress Kerry Washington on his podcast. Shaq has been a longtime admirer of her work and isn’t shy to completely fanboy in front of her.

Shaq started the conversation by giving Washington her flowers. More importantly, he revealed how big of a deal it was for him that she came on his podcast. Shaq said, “This is probably one of the best days of my life.” Usually seen in his comfortable clothes, the big fella dressed up in a pink polo shirt for Washington.

Shaq couldn’t have hidden his admiration for her even if he tried. And before someone else could bring the topic, Shaq said, “I got in your DMs one time.” This story has been previously discussed in public by Washington. During a conversation with Andy Cohen, she was asked who the most famous person was to slide into her DMs. She said, “Shaquille O’Neal. He’s a big Scandal fan.”

At the time, a lot of people speculated that Shaq was trying to shoot his shot with Washington. However, the NBA legend revealed that he was simply trying to praise her for ‘Scandal,’ which happens to be one of his favorite shows.

He said, “I’ve never seen a show like Scandal. It was so impressive. I just wanted to give you your props.” Shaq is just like any other fan of the actor. He loves her work and admires her for what she stands for. But Washington isn’t the only one Shaq has been stunned by.

Shaquille O’Neal was stunned by Halle Berry

Shaq is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. However, when it comes to people he admires, he is just like any other fan. While it speaks for the humility of the big fella, it also makes for some interesting stories. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Shaq was asked why playing in Los Angeles was so special.

Shaq said that some of the world’s greatest entertainers and artists, such as Denzel Washington, used to be in attendance. And Shaq wanted to give them the same enjoyment they gave him with their work. But his favorite celebrity moment happened in New York, and it almost brought back his stammer.

Shaq said, “I’m at the free throw line and I’m looking at the stairs and it’s Halle Berry, just walking down the stairs.” The four-time NBA Champion got nervous and asked for a timeout, only to tell his teammates that Halle Berry is there to watch him, so they better give him the ball. The man, infamous for missing free throws, made one in front of the Hollywood superstar.