Inspired By Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal’s Agent Reveals How He Made Sure His Client Owned His Own IP

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center | Credits- Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan’s impact off the basketball court changed the world of athlete branding forever. His groundbreaking Air Jordan deal with Nike, masterminded with the help of his mother Deloris, set the tone for star athletes to take ownership of their image. That business-first mindset deeply inspired Leonard Armato, Shaquille O’Neal’s longtime agent, who wanted to do something equally trailblazing with his own superstar client.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Grammys & Heismans podcast, Armato explained his thought process behind marketing Shaq, one of the most dominant big men in NBA history. He knew that O’Neal was unlike any other NBA talent and was more than just a basketball player.

Armato described the former Lakers center as a multifaceted entertainer with enormous charisma. Rather than plug him into the traditional Nike pipeline, Armato wanted to flip the formula.

The goal wasn’t just endorsement deals, it was ownership. He made it his mission to ensure O’Neal, just like Jordan, owned his intellectual property and had full control over his brand.

Armato followed in the footsteps of MJ’s blueprint. He said, “When I got with Shaq, I said, let’s figure out how you could own your own IP as opposed to having Nike own your IP. How can we get other companies to use their money to build your brand?”

Although Armato wanted to involve other brands, he was adamant about letting O’Neal keep full control.

Their work with Reebok was a key example. O’Neal signed with the brand but carved out his own space in the sneaker market. Later, when the price points felt out of reach for everyday consumers, he struck out on his own, launching an affordable shoe line in partnership with Walmart.

That move, often misunderstood at the time, turned out to be both lucrative and legacy-defining. It proved you didn’t have to choose between business success and social responsibility. O’Neal’s empire grew from there. Backed by smart investments and a relentless work ethic, he built an unmatched portfolio of endorsements, ventures, and ownership stakes—from Papa John’s and Icy Hot to restaurants, car washes, and more.

And as Armato outlined so clearly during the conversation, ownership remained the focal point throughout his journey.