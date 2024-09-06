Having Witnessed Amazon’s $1 Billion Ring Acquisition, Shaquille O’Neal Advised to Play It Smart With Inside the NBA Future

Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand, Inside the NBA’s incredible run will come to a close at the end of the 2024-25 season. The league’s decision to turn down TNT’s offer to match Amazon’s bid for broadcasting rights has seemingly cemented the show’s fate. While the show’s four hosts could easily fetch a lucrative payday as analysts on another network, Shaquille O’Neal and the crew intend to dig their heels in and stay at the network.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the host and the Hall of the Famer discussed the future of Inside the NBA. McAfee made a bold prediction of what was to come financially for the quartet, saying,

“The amount of money [the Inside the NBA crew] is gonna get. You guys are going to get so much money. You see how much money they’re spending on live content, let alone the greatest live content in history?”

Inside the NBA is among the most successful live sports shows. It has won nineteen Sports Emmy Awards and the chemistry between the hosts makes it a must-see. However, O’Neal isn’t thinking too far ahead. He maintained that his focus was on this upcoming season, saying,

“We have one more year left. I am a consummate professional, so I’m not going to go left or go right. I just know we’re going to do this year and hopefully something can be arranged to where the show continues.”

Although the Hall of Famer isn’t planning on life after Inside the NBA, McAfee reminded him who could come knocking on his door, saying,

“If Amazon is in there, as you know the pockets are way down there.”

The four-time champion has already witnessed the company’s financial might. O’Neal was an early investor in Ring, the home security system. He received a hefty payout when Amazon bought it for $1 billion. He could get another lucrative offer from the streaming giant but money likely won’t dictate his decision.

What’s Next for Inside the NBA

With TNT set to lose the league’s broadcasting rights next year, the common consensus was that Inside the NBA crew would move to another network together. However, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley have pledged their allegiance to TNT.

The next most likely option was the quartet disbanding and going their separate ways. However, they intend to remain joined to the hip. This prompted TNT to brainstorm ideas to keep the show alive without the NBA.

One idea that has been floated is that it would pivot away from basketball and become a multi-sport talk show. It’s an intriguing prospect but is yet to be confirmed. However, TNT is trying to keep O’Neal, Barkley, Johnson, and Kenny Smith together. Whether their efforts pay off, remains to be seen.