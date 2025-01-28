“He Ain’t Shut Up”: Gilbert Arenas And Jeff Teague Reveal Kevin Garnett Spoke To Himself All Game Long

Kevin Garnett is widely regarded as one of the best trash-talkers the game has ever seen. While it helped him get an edge over his competitors, KG’s trash talk served another purpose. During a recent Playback stream, Gilbert Arenas and Jeff Teague revealed how Garnett used to start talking to himself during games.

Advertisement

Self-talk is a part of sports psychology that most athletes use to boost their confidence. In the case of KG, he used to do it throughout games. Arenas said that while talking trash on the court, Garnett would go into that zone and he would just be talking to himself.

He said, “Most of the time, he was talking to himself. ‘These mother****rs can’t f**k with you, KG…You’re tough as f**k, KG.’” Teague has also been on the receiving end of Garnett’s unique way of talking trash. Both the former NBA stars on the stream acknowledged that the Celtics legend was one of the best at talking trash.

Teague said, “He talked the whole time. The whole game. He ain’t shut up.” While he had only one name in his answer, Arenas also gave a shoutout to Gary Payton and Sam Cassell as elite trash talkers. As skilled as KG was as a player, his game depended a lot on his intensity and aggressiveness. Another thing that made him stand out among other trash-talkers was his creativity.

Gilbert Arenas and Jeff Teague agree that Kevin Garnett is the best trash talker “KG be talking to himself” (🎥: @GilsArenaShow pic.twitter.com/5AtejAozK2 — Playback (@WatchPlayback) January 28, 2025

Kendrick Perkins once recalled when KG grabbed a player’s jersey before the game even started and said, “Who is this? I don’t even know your name.” On another occasion, he wiped his finger on a player’s jersey and said, “This mother***er, he’s sweet.” Although Perkins couldn’t remember the names of those players, they’d still have a clear memory of KG trying to get in their heads.

Kevin Garnett liked to intimidate the opposition before tip-off

Inspired by the movie ‘300,’ KG had developed a war cry to pump up his teammates before games. Referring to the clip of Paul Pierce wearing a Roman hat with a sword in his hand, he said, “That was our ‘Hoorah,’ and when you heard the ‘Hoorah,’ it was like ‘300.’ We’re ready to go out here and we’re finna destroy them.”

KG recalled that before games when teams used to line up inside the tunnel, he would take full advantage of the situation to intimidate the other side. He said, “Two inches from my face, is a curtain…You can hear us. On the other side of the curtain, the opposing team is right here. So, guess what we used to do?”

“Man, just come on out here and beat the sh*t out these b*tch a** n****s.” The pre-game prep would then conclude with KG and his team chanting, “Celtics. Hoorah.” After that, it was time to live up to his words and dominate the opposition.