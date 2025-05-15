Former NBA Champ Claims LeBron James’ Younger Son Bryce Will Not Play in the NBA, Take Charge of Billion-Dollar Empire Instead

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School during Memphis Hoopfest in Eads, Tenn., on Friday, January 3, 2025.

LeBron James has built a marvelous empire in his 22-year NBA career. He didn’t build his brand for selfish reasons but to put his family in a better position than he experienced in his youth. His eldest child, Bronny, notoriously achieved his NBA dreams as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers this season, joining LeBron to become the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history. But the James family isn’t done, as LBJ’s younger son, Bryce, is entering his freshman year of college. Former All-Star Jeff Teague envisions a different trajectory for Bryce than the one Bronny has taken.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4 guard has taken a different path in comparison to his father and brother. Bryce is a three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon and the 258th nationally ranked player in the class of 2025. Of course, LeBron ranked at the top of his class, and Bronny was a four-star recruit who ranked 28th in the class of 2023.

That doesn’t mean Bryce wasn’t a hot commodity among college coaches. He earned offers from Ohio State and Duquesne before officially committing to Arizona.

When Bronny was at USC, many believed LeBron would stay in the league to potentially play with his son. The opportunity presents itself again with Bryce. Unfortunately, Teague has come to ruin the party.

In a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague shared his opinion of Bryce as a basketball player. He believes the 17-year-old will redshirt his freshman season, and as a result, his basketball career won’t take off at the same rate as his father’s and brother’s. Regardless, Teague still sees a bright future for the middle child of the James family.

“I think Bryce is going to be a cool college player, but I think he’s going to go into the content space,” Teague professed.

Cohost B-Hen opposed Teague’s comments fairly quickly. “For LeBron and what he’s thinking, I’m getting my dogs in the league.” Teague understands where B-Hen is coming from, but highlights the difference between the upliftment Bronny has received in comparison to Bryce.

“He just doesn’t mention [playing with Bryce] like how he did with Bronny,” Teague retaliated. This pushes him to the belief that Bryce will be entrusted with the business dealings of the James family’s billion-dollar empire, specifically on the media side with his acute expertise in content creation.

The James empire consists of many moving parts. LeBron owns the notorious media enterprise SpringHill Company, which fathers Uninterrupted. The LeBron James Family Foundation is another huge asset for the NBA legend, among many more that Bryce could control.

LeBron’s venture into media is right up Bryce’s alley. Throughout his high school career, he has developed a big brand on social media. He has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and another 834,000 on TikTok. He’s a natural in front of the camera, which was on display during his appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream.

Teague’s speculation doesn’t mean he is writing Bryce off. The younger James brother still has his entire collegiate experience ahead to formulate a potential career in the NBA. Regardless, Bryce has plenty of avenues to reach exponential levels of success.