“He Didn’t Eclipse Michael Jordan”: Stephen A. Smith Strongly Refutes Kobe Bryant’s GOAT Status

The GOAT debate in basketball has raged on for decades, with only a handful of players consistently making the shortlist. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and the late, great Kobe Bryant are among the most frequently mentioned names. MJ has been the gold standard ever since he reached the peak of superstardom in the 90s.

His killer instincts, influence, and unbeaten Finals record cement his legacy as arguably the greatest of all time. Then we have someone like LeBron James, who might not boast the same killer instinct but has an unmatched resume and unparalleled longevity. Meanwhile, Kobe, often seen as the closest thing to Jordan, built his legacy on a relentless work ethic, elite scoring, and a Mamba Mentality that inspired generations.

However, that does very little for his GOAT status as per Stephen A. Smith. During a recent appearance on Gil’s Arena, the media veteran refuted the late legend’s status as the GOAT. In his books, Kobe wasn’t even the best off-guard, which automatically puts him beneath the six-time NBA Champion.

He said, “He’s not my GOAT because he’s number two as an off guard. He didn’t eclipse Jordan. So, because he didn’t eclipse Jordan, he’s number two.” Stephen A. did give Kobe his flowers by acknowledging that he’s “probably top five,” amongst players of all time. The media veteran then named players like LeBron, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Tim Duncan as players who are strong top-five contenders.

A few co-hosts of the podcast, including Rashad McCants argued for Kobe. But it was more about shedding light on how people have tried to diminish the Lakers legend’s legacy after he passed away. McCants said, “I take issue with minimizing Kobe’s legacy in order for another slot to be taken up.”

Nick Young also chimed in on the debate, regarding Kobe’s position on the GOAT list. He asked Stephen A. how is Kobe unanimously considered to be the closest thing to MJ and yet isn’t put inside the top five on some people’s lists. He said, “If I’m the closest thing to greatness, how can I be that far?”

SAS responded to their comments by stating that fans’ emotions take over every time this conversation takes place. Kobe might not have the strongest case to be the GOAT, especially since the position is held by MJ. However, those who try to put him outside of the top five, aren’t doing justice to his legacy. The Black Mamba is without a doubt, one of the top five players to ever grace the NBA.