“He Doesn’t Go Like Paul Pierce”: LeBron James’ Supposed Lack Of Various Skills Get Called Out By Kwame Brown

Although LeBron James has secured his place on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore, his perceived lack of variety in one-on-one matchups remains a hot topic on talk shows. This prompted Kwame Brown to expand on this narrative during his appearance on the Swish Cultures podcast.

The 42-year-old believed the Lakers talisman has failed to develop a mid-range or post-game even after spending 21 years in the league. Brown argued that the 4x champion’s gameplay thus continues to center around shooting threes and driving to the basket. He then pointed to Paul Pierce’s signature mid-range jumper to further challenge James’ superstar status, saying,

“The old-school players wouldn’t have any trouble with LeBron because, at 39, he should have developed a mid-range and a post-game, and he still hasn’t yet… His game really hasn’t evolved outside of a three, and putting his head down and going to the basket. He doesn’t go like Paul Pierce, getting to a spot, pulling up. Those are the things you normally see out of a superstar player.”

Brown‘s bold declaration raises a few eyebrows considering James’ evolution. For context, the Akron-born relied heavily on his athleticism to drive to the basket during his early years. However, this began to change toward the end of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He started focusing on jump shots that complemented his agility and pace. During the latter half of his Miami Heat years, the 20x All-Star also worked tirelessly to become a lethal three-point shooter. By the time he returned to Cleveland, James had already perfected these skills.

His numbers began to reflect these gradual improvements. Since the 2009/10 campaign, James’ field goal percentage has consistently been above 50% in nearly every season. The same goes for his three-point shooting, which has generally remained above the league average of 35%.

More importantly, James has adapted his gameplay to suit his physical condition. At 39, he is still one of the quickest players in the league when sprinting down the floor. As a result, he relies on driving to the basket as much as possible to score points. He has also added a fadeaway three-pointer to his skill set. This highly efficient shot has become one of his signature moves in recent times.

These instances prove how James has set a benchmark for the rest of the league in achieving and maintaining superstar status. His relentless desire to become a more formidable version of himself has taken him to unfathomable heights. At the same time, it has strengthened his belief in the importance of teamwork.

James refuses to add too much variety to his one-on-one game

James has always believed that basketball is a team game. As a result, he prefers to practice in-game situations with his teammates. He even spoke about it during an episode of Mind the Game podcast, saying,

“There’s a narrative of this thing called ‘I have a bag.’ It bothers the **** out of me. Everyone thinks that just because you get a favorable matchup, that means it’s 1 on 1 time…. what the **** is this? This is not Jordan vs Bird Nintendo.”



His Lakers teammate, Austin Reaves, later validated this statement. During an appearance on the BustaJack Golf YouTube channel, the 26-year-old stated, “He [LeBron James] don’t play one-on-one. He said one-on-one is not real basketball.”

Reaves’ statement further showcases James’ firm belief in team basketball. It also explains why, at the age of 39, LeBron remains one of the NBA’s best players.