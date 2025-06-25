LeBron James Labels NIL Deals As “Lawless” As College Athletes Continue To Enter Transfer Portals

The NIL era in college sports has changed everything, and LeBron James has plenty to say about it. With the introduction of these “Name, Image, and Likeness” deals, athletes who haven’t even gone pro yet can now profit off their personal brand. That includes endorsement deals, merchandise opportunities, social media sponsorships, and in some cases, seven-figure paychecks, all while still in school.

Advertisement

For the most part, it’s been seen as a positive shift. College athletes are finally being rewarded for their hard work and visibility. Many come from tough backgrounds and now have a way to support themselves and their families without needing to go pro right away.

But there’s another side to it, too. and James recently spoke about that on the Mind the Game podcast. He praised the benefits of NIL, especially for players who aren’t quite ready for the NBA. According to him, these deals have eased the pressure that used to come with declaring for the draft. At the same time, though, it’s not as regulated as the Los Angeles Lakers star would like it to be.

Because college students today can choose to stay in school longer, develop, and still make money, LeBron feels that the NIL is going in the right direction. But he also opined that it’s unchecked. He said, “Yeah, it’s a little bit lawless right now. They’ve got to figure that out.”

With the transfer portal wide open and NIL deals acting like free agency contracts, it’s turned college basketball into a high-stakes bidding war. Loyalty to programs is dropping, and some players are reportedly switching teams just for better financial offers.

LeBron has no problem with players making money at such a young age. He said, “I’m happy kids are making money, man.” He didn’t criticize athletes for chasing better opportunities, but he did point out that the current setup lacks structure. There’s no real framework to manage how NIL and transfers work together, and that lack of regulation could end up hurting both players and programs in the long run.

The superstar has spoken about NIL in the past as well. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said, “If NIL was around when I was in high school, I would have loaded up.” One can only imagine the kind of money LeBron would’ve made back then, considering the level of hype surrounding his name.