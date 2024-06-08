“He Fell to the Floor”: Magic Johnson Recalls How He Earned His Lakers Teammates’ Respect as a Rookie

The rookie hazing of the star players of the 2024 WNBA Draft class has prompted a lot of backlash against the veteran players of the league. Many analysts and fans have accused the league’s established players of singling out rookies out of jealousy of their growing popularity. However, Magic Johnson doesn’t see anything wrong with the treatment received by the rookies this season. In fact, he recently revealed that he had a similar experience in his rookie class.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed how he earned his Lakers teammates’ respect during his first year in the league, which ultimately put a stop to all the rookie hazing.

Kimmel asked Magic about the troubles rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been facing. This led to Magic recalling his first year in the league, specifically an incident from training camp. The five-time NBA Champion told Kimmel:

“So, when I came to my first training camp, the first day of practice, Ron Boone. I was looking up to get the rebound and he came and hit me real hard behind my neck. My own teammate and he said, ‘Take that rookie.’”

However, the former Spartan star was not going to let that slide. About three plays later, he retaliated.

“He [Boone] was looking up to box me out. So, I ran as fast as I could and I hit him right behind his neck really hard and he fell to the floor. And I told him, I said, ‘Don’t forget, I’m tough, I’m rough. If you wanna play like that, we can play like that.’”

This action actually put Magic’s tough character on display and endeared him to the team. “And all the Laker players came running up to me and said, ‘We like you,’” he added.

Magic Johnson was on Kimmel last night and said Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are indeed the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird of the WNBA. Watch the full 4:24. Some good stuff from Magic. #WNBA : @JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/zV6xfZ3hV6 — Vanshay Murdock (@VanshayM) June 7, 2024

The five-time NBA champion used this as an example of what Clark may have to expect, maybe not from her own teammates, but from the rest of the players in the league. Therefore, the only way she can get past this treatment is by showing character. She must prove herself to be unbothered by the hazing.

Johnson also called out Caitlin Clark’s teammates, stating how they need to step up and step in during such situations to protect their own rookie. The Fever might also need to invest in an ‘enforcer’ to protect Clark.