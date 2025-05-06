Magic Johnson Recalled Being Frustrated With Larry Bird’s ‘No Holds Barred’ Taunting for Not Playing Through His Injury

There is arguably no better NBA rivalry than the one between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Off the court, the two were the best of friends. Once they stepped on that basketball court, however, that affection disappeared. Each matchup between the two was must-see TV. In one instance, Johnson couldn’t suit up due to injury, but that didn’t prevent Bird from giving the Lakers a patented performance.

The Lakers and Celtics rivalry reached new heights once Johnson and Bird came into the league. Their rivalry began when they were both in college. They faced off in the National Championship game as Johnson led Michigan State to the title over Indiana State.

Once they made it to the NBA, their rivalry continued to intensify. Neither of them wanted the other to gain an advantage in the win column. Each matchup felt like a Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Regardless, the respect between the two was always at an all-time high.

Johnson’s love for Bird is tremendous. In the Beyond the Glory documentary, which told the story of Larry Bird and his basketball career, Magic went in-depth about an instance which showcased the pair’s competitiveness. Although Johnson couldn’t play due to a hamstring injury and was absent from the court, Bird still put on a show.

“We’re in Los Angeles, and I got a poor hamstring,” Johnson said. “He walks down to me and says, ‘Man, I’m sorry you’re not playing. But I’ll tell you what. Since you’re here, I’m going to put a show on for you. You just sit back and watch.'”

Magic could only smile while reflecting on Bird’s legendary trash talk. Johnson remembers that each time Bird scored, he looked directly at him on the Lakers bench. It fueled Johnson’s return to enact his revenge.

The two faced off in 18 regular season games throughout their careers. Magic holds the edge with an 11-7 record and has the lead in the NBA Finals as well, sitting with an 11-8 record.

The Celtics and Lakers met three times in the NBA Finals during Johnson and Bird’s rivalry. Los Angeles won two out of the three NBA Finals, giving Johnson the bragging rights.

Larry Bird’s mom gave Magic the ultimate compliment

Some players have rivalries so deep, they genuinely dislike each other. That was far from the case with Magic and Bird. They would spend time together away from basketball whenever they had the chance.

Bird and Johnson were both Converse athletes during their NBA careers. Johnson recalled an instance when they were filming a commercial for the sneaker brand. At one point, Bird asked him to come over to his house afterward because his mother wanted to see him. Johnson couldn’t refuse, but what he found out made him glad he didn’t turn the offer down.

“She hit [Bird] and says, ‘You tell him yet?'” Johnson said. “Larry said, ‘No Mom, you tell him.’ She turns and said, ‘Magic, you’re my favorite basketball player.'”

Bird couldn’t bring himself to reveal his mother’s fandom of Johnson. Magic had fuel that would last forever in the duo’s long-standing rivalry for the rest of their lives.