“He Has Plenty Of Money, I’d Be Pissed If He Left”: Mr Beast And Shaquille O’Neal Can’t Imagine Stephen Curry Leaving Warriors

Popular YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast recently joined Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast. MrBeast is a huge fan of Stephen Curry and despite being from North Carolina, he follows and roots for the Warriors. When asked if he and Shaq could come together to draw up a scenario where Steph would leave GSW for the Hornets, they said it can’t be done.

Advertisement

MrBeast has had a business relationship with the Hornets franchise in the past. The 26-year-old signed a patch deal with the Hornets for the 2023-24 season to get his snack company, Feastables put on their jersey.

Steph also has a deep-rooted connection with the Hornets. He grew up in North Carolina and did his schooling there, and his father, Dell Curry is a franchise legend. Despite this litany of associations with NC, he is confident that he will not be able to get Steph to leave Dub Nation. Shaq also echoed the same thought saying, “It’ll never happen.”

Even after Adam Lefkoe added a $200 million deal in the hypothetical scenario, MrBeast was confident that it wouldn’t be enough to get the job done. He said, “He has plenty of money. I’d be pissed if he left the Warriors. It’s already weird seeing Klay [Thompson] not play at the Warriors. If he left as well, my brain will break.”

Although there’s no recent estimation of MrBeast’s net worth, the YouTuber is believed to be worth over $1 billion. Even with billionaire status, he can’t make it happen, which only proves one thing, Steph is not concerned about the money at all. He has helped build the Warriors franchise over the last decade and is legacy is tied at the hip to it. Leaving GSW for any other team, regardless of hometown ties, would be quite the monumental decision.

Stephen Curry wants to stay in the Bay

There’s no denying that North Carolina holds a special place in Steph’s life. If it weren’t for his development at Davidson and the reputation he earned there as a shooter, he couldn’t have entered the league with the status of a star player. During a press conference, he was asked if he ever thinks about what it’d be like to be in Charlotte.

He said, “I mean, yeah. I have thoughts all the time. But no, I want to stay in the Bay and that’s something I’ve talked about. But there is a curiosity of what it would be like to play here for sure.” Steph said that he wonders how different it’d be considering he is very familiar with the city.

The superstar also admitted that he asks his brother Seth, who plays for the Hornets, what it’s like to be there. But that’s as far as he can go as Steph plans on being a Warrior till he plays his last game.