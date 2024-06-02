“He In There Talking That Cold Cash Sh*t”: Kevin Garnett Recalls Being Baffled at Singer Prince’s Trash Talk and Game

Feb 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player Kevin Garnett (left) interviews former NBA player Paul Pierce during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If Dave Chappelle ever decides to bring ‘The Chappelle Show’ back, Kevin Garnett might have some ‘True Hollywood Stories’ to tell. On the recent episode of All The Smoke, the NBA veteran took a trip down memory lane to recall hooping with Prince at his mansion. In typical Charlie Murphy fashion, KG detailed the story, leaving his co-host Paul Pierce in shock.

Advertisement

He said Prince picked up KG and a few other people from the club and took them to his house, an abode that also housed his studio. However, while everyone was excited to hear new music from one of the greatest musical acts of all time, Prince simply wanted to put his skills to the test against a professional hooper.

KG said, “He in there talking that cold cash sh*t. He play out of his shirt. He in there looking like Prince, hair going.”

Apart from an affinity for smack talk, Garnett admitted that Prince also had great handles and played a very good game overall.

“Everybody in there trying to guard him, and he in there dropping your a** and he’ll get in your face.”

Paul Pierce simply couldn’t get himself to believe his former Boston Celtics teammate’s words, even slightly mocking him at times. However, Garnett only doubled down on his statement at every opportunity. Perhaps Prince managed to give the former Timberwolves man a run for his money on the basketball court, much to the likely shock of KG.

Prince could HOOP.@KevinGarnett5KG recalls the rare opportunity he had to kick it with Prince at Paisley Park. Watch the new episode of Ticket & The Truth on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/orZYXPcZOV — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) May 31, 2024

Kevin Garnett’s unyielding confidence in his words is a point of intrigue, especially considering just how good he is claiming Prince to be. But then again, given that the artist was confidently asking NBA players to face off against him in pick-up games, it is possible that the star spent most of his free time on the basketball court. If this was the case, it is no wonder that he was as great as the Boston Celtics legend has alleged.

What only makes this case more intriguing, is the fact that certain other celebrities have spoken on this very same topic as well. And as it turns out, their stories followed just about the exact same theme.

Charlie Murphy and Eddie Murphy played basketball with Prince

It could’ve been the ignorance of the brothers to think that they would easily beat Prince in a game of basketball.

Disregarding the enthusiasm and passion he had for the sport, they stepped foot on the hardwood at Prince’s house. As narrated by Charlie Murphy on The Chappelle Show, the artist and his crew put on an absolute show and humiliated their opponents on the court. And unfortunately for the brothers Murphy, they did it in the most flamboyant way imaginable.

Years later, this story was co-signed by the legendary Eddie Murphy during an appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He said,

“That is totally and absolutely accurate. My brother was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be shirts against blouses.’ The blouses won, they beat the sh*t out of us.” [Per Entertainment Weekly]

Given these accounts, it is possible that Prince had the talent to make it to the NBA, but simply chose to pursue music instead. Still, it appears that his love for basketball never faded. Consequently, there are now some deeply amusing accounts of his prowess on the basketball court.

So, while Paul Pierce’s skepticism is understandable, perhaps he is completely on the wrong side of the fence on this one.