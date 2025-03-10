“Deuce Wild For That”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Believe Jayson Tatum’s Son Outed Him For His Lackluster Dunk Package

It’s usually Kevin Garnett who unapologetically says what’s on his mind. All-Star Weekend this past month saw the tides shift in regards to this when he came across Jayson Tatum and his son, Deuce. Unbeknownst to either of the Celtics legends, Deuce would hilariously slight his own dad for his dunking abilities.

After watching Mac McClung, Andre Jackson Jr., Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis attack the rim during the Dunk Contest, JT’s son was impressed. However, the 7-year-old exclaimed that his father couldn’t hang with the high-flyers.

“My daddy couldn’t do any of those dunks,” Deuce told Garnett. KG shot Jayson a telling look as his son ripped into his abilities. Their conversation found its way online as Garnett posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, “Why did Deuce have to do his pops like that?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Garnett clearly found Deuce’s savagery entertaining as he re-shared the above video to his Instagram stories as well. The 2004 NBA MVP wrote, “Deuce wild for that. Shout to deuce n JT.”

Deuce must be taking trash-talking lessons from the Big Ticket because his dig at JT was on-point. Despite being one of the younger, more versatile superstars in the league, Tatum is certainly not known for his flashy dunk package.

Usually, the 2024 NBA champion goes up off two feet and slams in his dunks with a simple one or two-hander. Perhaps he’ll have to put on more of a show the next time his son is in attendance.

Ruthless as Deuce was, his dad wasn’t as impressed with the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. After G Leaguer Mac McClung became the first participant to win three consecutive Slam Dunk trophies, Tatum addressed the lack of star power in the event.

The six-time All-Star told Eddie Gonzalez, “I need them guys to get back in it. I need the Dunk Contest to get back.” He further explained, “We got stars in this league that play above the rim, and that’s what people really want to see.”

Though JT might not be one of those stars, his teammate certainly is. Jaylen Brown was the last All-Star to participate in the high-flying event and Tatum appreciated the reigning Finals MVP’s decision ahead of the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest.

“I think it would be great for him to participate in it; kind of bring back that star power to the dunk contest that we want to see; all the big name guys be in it; that’s how I grew up watching it,” the 27-year-old shared.

In the late 2000s, top 10 players like Dwight Howard would make regular features at the Slam Dunk Contest. It was still a step away from the early 2000s when superstars like Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant suited up for the event. But considering the reluctance of modern players to put their body on the line, perhaps the reigning champions should set the tone for the rest of the league. After all, JT now has something to prove to Deuce.