“He isn’t human, Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30+points”: Twitter hails him as the best player in the world

NBA superstar Kevin Durant puts up a spectacle at the Barclays Center, with the Nets hosting the Atlanta Hawks. The four-time scoring champion goes on a 7-0 run.

The Nets dominated the Hawks from the very tip-off, defeating them 117-108. The face of the franchise, Kevin Durant, put on a show for the Nets fans. The two-time Finals MVP had a perfect 7-for-7 run, ending the third quarter with a 3-pointer.

KD shot 65% from the field tonight, tearing down the defense of the Hawks. Durant had 31-points at the end of the third quarter, with the crowd at the Barclays chanting MVP. Nets guard Joe Harris had a great night, sinking six shots from beyond the arc.

The Nets were exceptional on both ends of the floor, restricting Hawks guard Trae Young. The 23-year old was 6-for-22 from the field.

Kevin Durant ended his sensational third quarter, syncing a 3-pointer. The Nets had a great cameo from Patty Mills.

Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30-points.

With the win against the Hawks, the Nets are 5-3. The Brooklyn team was sensational tonight, especially Kevin Durant showcasing his efficiency.

In other good news for Nets fans, Joe Harris had a great night making six of his eight 3-pointers. James Harden had a double-double that included 11 assists. The Beard is slowly but steadily getting back to his form as he was 45.5% from the 3-point line tonight.