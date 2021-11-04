Basketball

“He isn’t human, Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30+points”: Twitter hails him as the best player in the world

"He isn't human, Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30+points": Twitter hails him as the best player in the world
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day": LeBron James terms the Warriors guard's shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood
Next Article
BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand to represent Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Big Bash League
NBA Latest Post
"He isn't human, Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30+points": Twitter hails him as the best player in the world
“He isn’t human, Kevin Durant ends the third quarter with 30+points”: Twitter hails him as the best player in the world

NBA superstar Kevin Durant puts up a spectacle at the Barclays Center, with the Nets…