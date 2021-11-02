“From my perspective as a player and my peers’ perspective, Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA”: JJ Redick heaps praises of the Nets superstar for making a solid comeback post his Achilles injury in 2019

JJ Redick calls Kevin Durant the best player in the NBA. The former Clippers player heaps praises of the Nets superstar for making a remarkable comeback post his Achilles injury in 2019.

In what many believe, Kevin Durant may have already dethroned LeBron James as the best player in the world. During the 2021-22 off-season, many survey results had Durant at the top position in the list of the best NBA players.

The two-time NBA champion had suffered a catastrophic injuring during the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors. At the time, KD played for the Golden State Warriors. Durant had an Achilles tendon injury, keeping him out for one and a half years from basketball action.

Despite being injured and set to miss the following season, Durant signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time scoring champion would make his debut in the Nets uniform during the 2020-21 season and picked up from where he had left.

Also read: “I ignited the crowd and the team with my ejection”: Kevin Durant talks about his ejection after pushing Kelly Olynyk, igniting a 11-0 run led by James Harden

JJ Redick, who recently announced his retirement from the NBA, sang praises of the Nets superstar, declaring him the undisputed best player in the NBA. JJ stated KD’s comeback from an Achilles injury was nothing short of remarkable.

JJ Redick announces Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA.

Durant would make his comeback in the 2020-21 season, looking as though he had never left. The two-finals MVP averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG on a 53.7% shooting from the field and 45.0% from the 3-point line.

KD’s performance during the 2021 playoffs, especially in the conference semi-finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, was nothing short of spectacular. The 11x All-Star averaged 35.4 points and 10.6 rebounds during the series and was a toenail away to make the conference finals.

Former Clippers player JJ Redick declared KD as the best player in the league currently. JJ added, all the other players were competing for the second spot.

“What he’s been able to do post-Achilles has been nothing short of remarkable. From my perspective as a player and my peers’ perspective, he’s the best player in the NBA, and everybody else is sort of competing for that second spot.”

Via: Michael Scotto

Sports publishing giants such as ESPN and Bleacher Report share a similar notion to that of JJ’s. Both the media giants had released their NBA players rankings before the start of the season, having Durant at the no.1 position.

Also read: “I don’t even care about happy or sad, I want to be at peace all the time”: Kevin Durant had sage words of advice for people questioning life in the Nets superstar’s Draymond Green interview

Durant has been phenomenal so far, averaging 27.7 PPG and 8.9 RPG on a 58.3% shooting from the field. However, the absence of Kyrie Irving has put additional pressure on the superstar to perform this season.