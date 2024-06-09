mobile app bar

“He Knows How to Stir the Pot”: Jason Kidd’s Comments on Jaylen Brown Being the Celtics’ Best Player Intrigue David Aldridge

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Jaylen Brown and Jason Kidd. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s basketball IQ, even as a player, was unmatched. After dropping Game 1 in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, Kidd stated that Jaylen Brown was the team’s best player. His statement, since then, has caused quite a stir among fans. Appearing on Sirius XM NBARadio, David Aldridge hilariously addressed his comments on Brown.

Aldridge gave his two cents, giving his theory behind the head coach’s statement. He claimed that Kidd knows that Jayson Tatum is the best player on the team, however, he might be looking to “stir some pot” by floating an unpopular narrative,

“I don’t think very much of it at all. He knows Jayson Tatum is their best player, and Jaylen Brown is their second-best player. Anything to, kind of, get that whole narrative going again, ‘Who’s the best player,’ maybe create some drama there. J-Kidd’s a vet, he knows how to stir the pot a little bit.”

During the post-game conference after Game 1, the Mavericks HC said,

“Well, Jaylen’s their best player, so, just looking at what he does defensively. He picked up Luka full-court. He got to the free-throw line. He did everything and that’s what your best player does.”

While Kidd may have said that in the hopes of throwing the Boston’s stars off their game, in reality, Brown has been one of the top players, not just on the Celtics roster.

As per StatMuse, not only was Brown the leading scorer in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a 22-point performance but his efforts on both ends of the floor earned him the Eastern Conference MVP honors over his All-Star teammate, Jayson Tatum. As intended, Kidd’s statements made an impact on social media and even in the Celts’ locker room.

Did J-Kidd succeed with his Jaylen Brown statement?

Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, and Jayson Tatum were all asked to give their take on Kidd’s statement regarding Jaylen Brown. While Tatum chose to go with more of a diplomatic response, Horford and Holiday had somewhat different answers. JT said,

“No reaction. This is a team sport. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have JB on our team… People try to drive a wedge between us. It’s a smart thing to do, or try to do… We’ve been in this situation.”

When asked the same question to veteran center, Horford, the five-time All-Star instantly and hilariously saw through what Kidd was trying to achieve, “Jason Kidd, man. I see what he’s doing…That man is sneaky.”

While Tatum and Horford may have been on the same page, Holiday agreed with Kidd’s statement, claiming Jaylen Brown was better than Jayson Tatum.

“I don’t think he’s lying. JB’s been aggressive in every single way. He’s been getting to the paint, to the free-throw line, and also making plays for other people. And then, he guarding Luka, he’s guarding their best player.”

Even though Holiday agreed with Kidd, it is far less likely that it would end up causing trouble for the Celtics on the floor or in the locker room. Moreover, Kidd’s attempt to divide the opponent and nab the championship might bear fruit in the end. However, for now, their chemistry on the court in Game 2 can only tell if the strategy worked.

