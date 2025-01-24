“He Made $13 Million Singing That S**t?”: Shaquille O’Neal Laughs at Ms Pat Roasting LiAngelo Ball’s ‘Tweaker’

“I might swerve, bend that corner, woah.” Everyone around the NBA has been humming this opening line of the chorus from LiAngelo Ball’s hit song “Tweaker.” Released on January 3rd, Gelo’s song was very well received by the audience and instantly went viral. However, veteran comedian, Ms. Pat, isn’t a fan of the song.

During her appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast, she roasted the song and its creator as well. Even though Shaq is a fan of Gelo’s music and has been seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Tweaker’, he couldn’t help but laugh at Ms. Pat’s hilarious comments.

The 52-year-old comic said that she hasn’t heard the song but she knows about the Ball family, especially LaVar Ball. When Shaq sang the chorus for her, she said, “You like that bullsh*t? Shaq, me, and you could’ve made that goddamn song. ‘Something something something, woah.’”

The biggest surprise for Pat was the fact that Gelo made $13 million following the song’s release.

She said, “He made $13 million singing that sh*t? Come to my house so we can make a video.”

Ball recently signed a $13 million contract with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, with a guaranteed $8 million. He will also get full ownership of his music and record label.

Ms. Pat might’ve come off as a hater, but the truth is that she is not into hip-hop music and only listens to country. In the end, she tried to downplay her comments to make sure that the Ball family doesn’t come after her.

While Ms. Pat isn’t a fan, Shaq has given his nod to Gelo’s song. He had said, “I like the song.” When “Tweaker” first came out, he was seen dancing to it on Inside the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal loved LiAngelo Ball’s song

“Tweaker” had a dream run in the first week of its release. The song was everywhere and with the help of its catchy chorus, it was easy for people to vibe to. While Shaq was on air on TNT during the halftime break of the game between the Lakers and the Mavericks, he was seen dancing in his chair.

The song got Kenny Smith’s approval on the show as well. He said, “I’ve never heard a song take off so fast like this Gelo song has taken off. Shoutout to the Ball family.” While Ernie Johnson was trying his best to get the show started, Shaq and Smith were busy raving about it.

Later, Shaq participated in a “Finish the Lyric” game. He was asked to complete the sentence, “I might swerve, bend that corner…”

However, Shaq had a problem recalling the lyrics as he went, “Something something something, woah.” Charles Barkley struggled the most, quite unsurprisingly, to finish the lyrics.