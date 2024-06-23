“He Talk Crazy”: Michael Jordan Aura And Competitiveness Gets Spoken On By Andre Ward

Michael Jordan‘s relentless competitive spirit never failed to elevate his aura as an NBA superstar. More than two decades after his retirement, this side of his still stuns the people around him. Former boxer Andre Ward once had a firsthand experience of this, something he dove right into very recently.

Advertisement

Ward initially paid his respects to Jordan’s aura while highlighting just how strong it can be. Following this, he outlined how MJ had channeled his inner competitiveness to various walks of life. Expressing his thoughts on All The Smoke, he mentioned,

“Mike [Michael Jordan], man, he got aura. He walk in the room right now, everything gonna stop…He talk crazy and he competing to this day. Whether he golfing, you know, he like to play cards and stuff”.

Ward’s experience dates back to the early 2000s when he first signed for the Jordan brand. After years of back-and-forth negotiation, MJ eventually met the boxer to finalize this deal. At that moment, the latter likely felt the aura around the ‘Black Jesus’ based on just how much the room shivered upon his arrival.

Shortly after, the former light heavyweight champion also witnessed Jordan’s competitiveness. When the NBA icon caught one of Ward’s friends wearing Adidas shoes, he openly voiced his displeasure. Even before letting the boxer put a pen to the contract, MJ strictly prohibited him and his associates from wearing any of Nike’s rivals’ shoes.

These moments highlight the blueprint for MJ’s success in his playing days. Despite the controversial nature of these endeavors, they made Jordan who he is – arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and a benchmark for the rest of men’s sports.

Michael Jordan’s presence continues to catch the eyes

The world again caught a glimpse of MJ’s aura during the NBA’s 75th anniversary in 2021. Despite the presence of several all-time greats in the building, the entire buzz surrounded Jordan. Consequently, the 6x champion became the star of the stars on this occasion. Damian Lillard later reflected on this moment, stating,

“When we get in the hallway, you see MJ walking towards us…And it’s more cameras on just him by himself than it is on all of us…That’s when you really saw the difference of like, ‘Man, this dude is the GOAT’. When he was walking, everybody was just staring at him…The other 74 was looking at him”.

Simply put, Michael Jordan’s magnetic presence has failed to wane a single inch, despite his increased aversion to being in the public eye as the years have rolled by. This further proves the stalwart nature of his legacy, something that continues to leave a mark on the upcoming generations.