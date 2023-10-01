“He Wants to Tie Michael Jordan”: Kobe Bryant, 2 Years After Signing for $48,500,000, Was Advised by Lakers Legend to Take Less Money for His 6th Ring

It isn’t exactly a secret that Michael Jordan was a massive role model for Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend modeled his entire game after the Bulls icon, something that brought him greatness in the NBA. However, as the years went on, no matter how much he worked, his body refused to remain at the peak of fitness. In fact, just a few weeks into the 2015-16 NBA season, at the age of 37, ‘the Black Mamba’ announced that it would be his last year in the league. This decision came despite a solution to longevity that James Worthy had announced prior to the very same campaign.

In 2013, Bryant signed a 2-year, $48,500,000 extension with the Lakers, bringing the average salary to 24,250,000 per season. While today, superstars’ salaries per season may exceed that amount, the salary cap was a lot lower at that time. Due to this, it became very difficult for the Lakers to add talent around the Mamba. This only helped in his decision to retire from the game.

James Worthy had a solution to Kobe Bryant extending his NBA career

James Worthy knows a thing or two about winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his time playing for the team, the former NBA star won three rings with the franchise. And so, ahead of the 2015 season, he was the perfect person to recommend a course of action to Kobe, if he were still in it to win championships. The following is what Worthy had to say in 2015, as per SB Nation.

“I know Kobe wants six championships… He wants to tie Michael [Jordan]. He’s still upset they lost that one to Detroit. He’s still not happy with that. If he can play less minutes, take less money, I see him playing some more.”

Admittedly, this line of thinking does seem to make a lot of sense. After all, Bryant wasn’t at the age where could play 37+ minutes a night efficiently. And more importantly, if he took a pay cut, the franchise would be able to sign better players, while either staying within the salary cap, or just barely exceeding it.

That being said, Bryant had also suffered a devastating Achilles injury just two years prior. He was on his last legs, and he knew it. So, despite a valiant chase after Michael Jordan’s tally of rings, he knew it was time to call it quits. With a heavy heart, tearful eyes, and his status as a top-8 NBA great ever, Kobe bid adieu to the game he loved on April 13th, 2016.

Michael Jordan once alleged that Kobe Bryant steals all his moves

With the rest of the world, Michael Jordan was painfully aware of how similar Kobe Bryant’s game was to his own. However, instead of feeling some kind of way about it, he treated Bryant like a little brother of his.

Still, he likely remained a bit irked that ‘his moves’ were being stolen by someone else. So, when he was asked about who he’d have loved to play 1v1 against in their respective primes, he managed to shoo-horn a mention of that fact.

Still, it is no secret that Michael Jordan adored Kobe Bryant. And when his tragic passing came to be, there were few that suffered more than him. Rest in peace, Black Mamba.