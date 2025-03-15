James Worthy Urges Alex Len to Be a ‘Threat’ Following Lackluster Showings in Multiple Lakers Losses

LeBron James’ groin injury is taking a toll on the Lakers season. They have now lost four games in a row, falling to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Friday night, the Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets without LeBron, Luka Doncic, and more. The result was devastating. In a 126-131 loss, Alex Len stuck out like a sore thumb to James Worthy.

In February, after being waived by the Wizards, Len signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise was in dire need of a center and his addition was expected to be the right decision for the Lakers. However, his output has been far from expectation. The center only spent 12 minutes on the floor and put up another lackluster performance against the Nuggets.

Len had two points, five rebounds, and an assist. After witnessing his lack of game awareness and effectiveness on the court, Worthy expressed his issues with the center. The Lakers legend said that he expects Len to be more aggressive. “One time, I want you to take it and try to stick it hard, man,” Worthy said.

Big Game James acknowledged that Len is “serving his role” as a backup center, but there’s so much more that he can do. With a towering presence, Worthy wants to see Len throw it down sometimes or block shots. Len’s presence in the paint is hardly felt. Even if he goes for a good dunk without putting someone on the poster, it’ll get the job done.

James Worthy wants Alex Len to be more aggressive pic.twitter.com/s4ri4govyi — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 15, 2025

In the psychological aspect of the game, it’ll alarm the opposition about his presence. But he’s not there yet. As for Len’s record with the team, he has lost five of the seven games he’s played in. In the two games he won with the Lakers, he only managed to grab one rebound.

Reggie Miller also doesn’t like what Alex Len is doing on the floor

The Lakers faced the Bucks on the first night of their back-to-back games. They suffered a 20-point defeat at the Fiserv Forum. Even though Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves fought valiantly, putting up 45/11/3 and 28/8/3 respectively, the loss was inevitable after their third-quarter dud.

Len had another terrible outing in that game with two points, three rebounds, and an assist in 19 minutes. During the third quarter, NBA legend Reggie Miller pointed out how Len is not doing any work on the floor to justify his place in the squad. He said, “[Alex] Len, he’s not guarding anyone, he’s not scoring, he’s not rebounding. Go small if you’re the Lakers.”

Reggie Miller: “(Alex) Len, he’s not guarding anyone, he’s not scoring, he’s not rebounding. Go small.” pic.twitter.com/IZD0VKSEph — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 14, 2025

In seven games so far, he is averaging 12.1 minutes per game for 1.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.