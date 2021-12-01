“To say Chris Paul’s championship window is over, is asinine Stephen A Smith!”: JJ Redick destroys ESPN analyst for his horrid take on the Phoenix Suns

ESPN’s First Take has a new Max Kellerman who is a 15-year NBA veteran. Someone who can finally argue with Stephen A Smith and his ridiculous takes

After Max Kellerman’s exit from ESPN’s First Take, it was looking like a one-man show. That has changed in the past few weeks.

Since a former NBA player’s arrival as an analyst for ESPN, Stephen A Smith’s rants are not going on and on without a heat check from the others anymore.

Former NBA star JJ Redick is standing up to Smith on his every absurd take these days. Whenever the latter goes off-limits, Redick with his tremendous basketball knowledge never hesitates to put his point across to the Sports media industry “legend”.

Most former NBA players turned analysts on ESPN always give it up while discussing matters with Stephen A. The veteran expert has the experience of shutting people up without speaking a lot of facts.

Redick smashes Stephen A’s absurd takes with FACTS

This season again the Phoenix Suns are going under the radar and nobody is considering them favorites even after going undefeated for a month, keeping aside their Finals run last season, which is already considered a one-off by most experts. This has been Redick’s subject of discussion for a long time now.

But Stephen A Smith took it a bit further when the 17-3 Suns were about to take on 17-2 Warriors and said the Suns have no chances of winning the title this season. Here’s their discuss on First Take.

.@stephenasmith believes the Suns’ championship window has already closed. Things between him and @jj_redick got HEATED 😳🔥 “To say their championship window has closed is asinine! No it hasn’t!” pic.twitter.com/37DnV4FPWp — First Take (@FirstTake) November 30, 2021

Suns then went on to defeat the Warriors 104-96 just a few hours later. Chris Paul and Co without Devin Booker for the most part of the game, putting a tough fight against the team that had the best record in the league has proven JJ’s point of which team is more complete.

JJ Redick has not taken up his new job to stand down like his predecessors. Being on point, without missing any facts, he straight up proves how the Suns are a better team than the Warriors. But Smith still has the audacity to try and quiet down the 15-year veteran. JJ had none of it.

Stephen A might be the best-paid analyst in the media but he always lacks some respect towards former players. Be it just a performance, he should bring his tone a few notches lower while talking to former athletes.

The Suns are now on a 17-0 streak and have the joint-best record in the NBA. They will surely finish as a top seed in the West.

And if they end up going past the Warriors in the playoffs, which I am sure they will, we will again circle back to this amazing thrashing of Stephen A Smith by JJ Redick.