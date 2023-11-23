Exploring Josh Giddey’s Contract and Salary Amid Accusations of a Relationship With an Underage Girl

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball up court during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls on October 25, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: OCT 25 Thunder at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23102573

OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey is currently in what is the 3rd year of his 4-year-contract. The 21-year-old signed a 4-year, $27,214,807 contract with the OKC Thunder which has since exercised the team option to keep hold of Giddey for two further years. Having ensured $18,862,440 in the 3 years thus far, Giddey is set to add another $8,352,367 in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Thunder’s decision to keep Giddey came as a result of a successful 2022-23 season which saw him produce 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, according to CBS. While his team has had an impressive start to the season aided by the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, Giddey himself has had a slower start to the current campaign.

He has seen a comprehensive drop in his shooting and is currently converting less than 46% of his overall attempts. He has produced 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his 15 appearances overall. The player has shown flashes of his former self and can be expected to improve in the coming time.

Regardless, his on-court performances might not be the sole matter of worry, as far as fans and the franchise are concerned. Multiple Instagram videos have recently come out showing Giddey with a girl who has been claimed to be a 15-year-old High School student. The video is expected to lead to legal trouble in the coming time if proven to be accurate.

Is Josh Giddey’s future with OKC Thunder in doubt?

The 21-year-old Josh Giddey might soon be dealing with a range of charges if the recent video and rumors are anything to go by. Giddey was seen talking to and about a 15-year-old high school student in a couple of videos that have been said to be posted by the girl’s brother.

The second video saw the player talk about how he was “headed home with his girl.” While multiple sources on social media have claimed that the girl in question is a high school sophomore, further updates about the matter can be expected in the coming time.

The videos and pictures have already led to comparisons from fans with Karl Malone’s under-age controversy. Malone had also been charged with statutory rape after he was accused of getting a 12-year-old girl pregnant. While Malone was charged with 165 months in prison and three years of supervised release initially, he was able to negotiate an out-of-court settlement.

How the matter proceeds in the current Josh Giddey case remains to be seen. However, similar charges can be expected to be filed quickly if he is indeed found guilty.